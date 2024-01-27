RHOC Personality Alexis Bellino Shares Message to Critics on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino has a message for her critics.

On January 22, Bellino took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her and her boyfriend, John Janssen. As fans are aware, Janssen dated RHOC personality Shannon Beador for three years before breaking up with her in November 2022.

Bellino’s Instagram Story featured a picture of her and Janssen sharing a kiss in front of the ocean. In the caption, the mother of three addressed those who have criticized her and Janssen’s relationship.

“This man makes me know that we can take this world on together. Haters … go away. You ain’t touching this FYI,” caption Bellino.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Alexis Bellino’s Instagram Story

Several Bravo fans gave their opinion about Bellino’s Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit on the social media platform, Reddit. Some Reddit users stated they did not believe Janssen and Bellino had a genuine relationship. A few commenters theorized that Bellino chose to date Janssen for a storyline in the upcoming 18th season of RHOC.

“Surely this is all for show,” wrote a commenter.

“It is very showmance to save the show. It’s giving jump the shark,” added another.

“This is going to be the greatest season!!! 😂❤️😂❤️,” shared a different person.

Shannon Beador Gave Her Opinion About John Janssen’s New Relationship in December 2023

Beador shared her thoughts regarding Janssen’s decision to pursue Bellino in a December 2023 interview with E! News. She stated she found the situation perplexing as Janssen did not seem interested in being a Bravo personality when they were dating.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that,” said Beador.

The mother of three also noted that she was involved in a lawsuit with Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino, which was “financially and emotionally” draining.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit. I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that,” stated the Real for Real founder.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Shannon Beador in December 2023

Before verifying that she and Janssen did not just have a platonic relationship, Bellino mentioned the father of three during an Access Hollywood interview in December 2023. She stated that she did not feel guilty about spending time with Janssen, as she does not have a relationship with Beador.

“I’ve never met Shannon, I’ve never filmed with Shannon. I’ve never been her friend. I do not owe her anything,” stated Bellino.

She clarified that she does not wish any ill will toward Beador.

The 47-year-old also suggested she would be interested in starring on RHOC again. She stated, however, that being a Bravo personality is not her top priority.

According to Page Six, a photographer caught Bellino shooting an RHOC season 18 scene in late January 2024.

RHOC season 18 is currently in production.