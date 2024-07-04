‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Knows Her Boyfriend Plans to Propose

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino teased that fans can expect her and her boyfriend, John Janssen, to be engaged soon.

During an appearance on the June 17 episode of her castmate Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Bellino shared that she and Janssen, who dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for three years until November 2022, have had conversations about engagement rings. She clarified that she does not know when Janssen plans to propose.

“I’ll be honest with you, we have looked at rings. And we are talking about it. It could happen tomorrow. It could happen six months from now. I do know it’s coming. Because we’ve already talked about our entire future. We already have a plan in place,” said Bellino.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Bellino discussed her divorce from her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, the father of her three children. She stated that she was “fighting” for her marriage when she originally filmed for RHOC. As fans are aware, Bellino starred on the series for four seasons until 2013.

Bellino also noted that Judge and Heather Dubrow “always felt that there was something amiss with Jim and [him].”

“I was still fighting for it. And never believed divorce was an option at that point,” said Bellino.

Emily Simpson & Tamra Judge Discussed Alexis Bellino’s Return to RHOC in January 2024

In a January 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and her RHOC castmate, Emily Simpson, discussed Bellino’s decision to come back to the Bravo series after an 11-year absence. Judge stated that she was pleased that Bellino was filming without her ex-husband. People magazine reported that Jim Bellino “sued Beador and Judge, 53, for supposed negative comments they made about him and his former trampoline park” in 2018.

“I think [Alexis] was under a lot of pressure in the marriage she was in. I felt like she really couldn’t be herself. And I think one thing that I’m really excited about is seeing her — her own person,” said Judge.

Simpson agreed with her RHOC castmate.

“I think [Alexis] was very suppressed and I think [Jim] was very controlling,” said Simpson. “I don’t think she ever had the opportunity to be herself. And so now, she comes back on the show. And not only is she dating Johnny J, but she is also this new Alexis.”

Judge also addressed speculation that Bellino was asked back to film RHOC because she began dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend in late 2023.

“She was being asked back before this John stuff was even – before she even met John,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also stated that Bellino was initially hesitant to star in RHOC season 18 because she did not want to upset Beador.

“I had a conversation with [Alexis]. And she said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I want to sign because I don’t want to kick Shannon when she’s down.’ Right when she said that to me, I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re a cool chick,’” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Filming With Shannon Beador on RHOC Season 18 in a June 2024 Interview

During a June 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ podcast, “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” Judge discussed filming the 18th season of RHOC with Beador and Bellino. She stated that while she had another falling out with Beador, she had fun moments with her.

“In the comments section, everyone thinks that everybody [on RHOC] is turning on Shannon. And that’s not the case at all,” said Judge.

She suggested, however, that Beador and Bellino did not get along while filming RHOC season 18.

RHOC season 18 will begin airing on July 11.