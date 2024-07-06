Alexis Bellino Confronts RHOBH Alum for Comments About John Janssen

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino is unhappy with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp’s comments about her boyfriend, John Janssen.

During an appearance on a June 2024 episode of Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge, Bellino stated that she did not appreciate some of Mellencamp’s opinions regarding Janssen. As fans are aware, Janssen dated Bellino’s RHOC season 18 co-star, Shannon Beador, for three years until late 2022.

“You have been a little dirty to my man,” said Bellino to Mellencamp.

Bellino then stated that her boyfriend, whom she began dating in late 2023, is misunderstood.

“There’s so much of the truth that you don’t know. John is one of the kindness, nicest, most generous, amazing, god-fearing humans that I know. He gives back to the world. And he constantly gets beat down and he still tries to rise above. The truth is going to come out,” said Bellino.

She also stated that Mellencamp will have a better understanding of Janssen once RHOC season 18 airs.

“You will be proven wrong this season because the truth will come out,” said Bellino.

Mellencamp replied that she was looking forward to being “proven wrong.”

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Her Thoughts About John Janssen in January 2024

While Bellino did not specify which of Mellencamp’s comments upset her, the former RHOBH star criticized Janssen’s behavior in a January 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” as reported by Reality Blurb. Mellencamp shared she did not appreciate that Janssen was spotted getting cozy with an unnamed woman while inside the Orange County restaurant, The Quiet Woman. Fans of RHOC will recognize the restaurant as Beador often dines there.

Mellencamp stated that she believed Janssen went to the restaurant to attract attention from Bravo fans.

“He’s doing it not just on purpose. But because he wants the fans to come and talk to him,” said Mellencamp. “And then he’s wanting to be pictured with another woman to really torture [Shannon].”

The RHOBH personality also suggested that she believed Janssen was just as hurtful as Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador.

Teddi Mellencamp Discussed Her Frustration With Alexis Bellino

During the June 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Mellencamp shared she was frustrated that Bellino denied dating Janssen when she interviewed her on behalf of Extra TV in December 2023. Bellino replied that she could not share information about her romance because they had agreed to announce their relationship in a People magazine exclusive.

Mellencamp replied that Bellino should have “winked” to indicate that she was dating Janssen without breaking her contract with People magazine.

Alexis Bellino Stated She Was Unhappy With Meghan King

Mellencamp was not the only Bravo alum Bellino said she had grievances with. While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Bellino stated she was unhappy with RHOC alum Meghan King for sharing one of their text exchanges during a January 2024 Page Six interview. In the Page Six interview, King showed that she texted Bellino that she believed Janssen had been “love bombing” her.

Bellino stated that if King was actually worried about her well-being, she could have reached out to her personally.

“If you’re my true friend and you’re worried about somebody love bombing me, pick up the [expletive] phone. And call me. And text me. Because you have my number,” said Bellino.