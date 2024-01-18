Alexis Bellino Says Former Co-Star Shared Her Private Texts

Meghan King revealed some of her private conversations with Alexis Bellino about the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s new relationship with John Janssen and Bellino was not happy about it.

King, who joined Page Six for a game of “Show the Shot or Take the Shot,” was asked to show the last text message she received from Bellino. “[Bellino] just said, ‘Thank you for your love and support,’” King read, explaining that she’d been texting her about her relationship with Janssen. “I was texting her like, ‘Be careful, it seems like he’s love-bombing.'”

While King admitted that she’d never met Janssen, she said she noticed some “red flags” about the relationship. “I’m sure he has a lot of lovely traits, but after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them, all of them, that kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship,” she told the publication.

Alexis Bellino Criticized Meghan King for Revealing Their Private Messages & Said She Was ‘Heartbroken’

Bellino wasn’t happy with King revealing their private exchange to the world and she made her feelings on that clear in a series of Instagram Stories. In one Story, she wrote, “Sharing our private texts with the world may be the lowest point yet in your pursuit of fame. Find a different friend to use, Meghan O’Toole King McDill Edmonds Biden Owens.”

In another Story, Bellino showed a screenshot of her latest exchange with King. It showed Bellino texting King to share an article about King’s comments. “Really??? I’m not only in shock… I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend,” Bellino messaged King after sharing the article.

“Maybe read this text to Page Six, ‘I thought Meghan was my friend and concerned for my vulnerable heart; however, she’s actually the one who just chose fame over a friendship to disclose certain private texts that were FALSE and taken out of context.'”

“John is not a narcissist, Meghan,” Bellino concluded. “Your information is wrong. I’m disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.”

Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Began Dating in Late 2023 & Bellino Has Been Offered a Contract for RHOC Season 18

Bellino and Janssen recently debuted their relationship together after weeks of speculation that they were getting to know each other. Janssen was already known to RHOC fans due to his previous relationship with cast member Shannon Beador.

Over the Christmas holidays, Janssen gifted Bellino a promise ring that Page Six reported was worth $16,300. She posted a photo of the ring on social media and said while she wasn’t engaged, she was “promised.” She wrote that she would not be apologizing or feeling guilty over her relationship.

Sources told the publication in early January 2024 that Bellino had been offered a contract to join RHOC’s 18th season, which started filming the same month. If Bellino were to return to RHOC, the show would likely explore tensions between her and Beador. However, there has been no confirmation yet on whether Bellino signed the contract or not.

