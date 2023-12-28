Alexis Bellino Shares New Photos With John Janssen Following Promise Ring Reveal

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino doesn’t care what the haters have to say. Bellino made headlines when she posted a photo of a promise ring her new boyfriend John Janssen gave her for Christmas. Now, Bellino is making her relationship even more official by sharing photos with Janssen (her former castmate Shannon Beador’s ex).

“Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️ #thisisourchristmascard #merrychristmas,” Bellino captioned a December 26 post.

Bellino turned comments off on her post, which included a photo of her and Janssen smiling together on a boat and another shot of them arm-in-arm, with Bellino wearing her new promise ring front and center.

Alexis Bellino Spent Time With John Janssen on Christmas

Bellino shared another post on December 26 featuring a montage of moments from her Christmas at home with her family. The video, set to Justin Bieber’s mistletoe, included shots of Bellino with Janssen by the end of the day.

“This Christmas is a time of loss and gain. 🙌🏻 ♥️ 🎄Wishing everyone the best holiday!!! 🫶🏻 ♥️,” Bellino captioned her post. One “loss” that Bellino went through this year was the end of her engagement to Andy Bohn. The pair were engaged for three years before going their separate ways, a mutual decision as Bellino told People in September 2023.

“Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another. We recognize that it’s in our best interest to pursue separate paths. We kindly ask for your thoughts and prayers for both of our families as we navigate through this breakup, especially considering the recent lost of my mother,” Bellino told the outlet.

Bellino’s split comes about 10 months after Janssen ended things with Beador in late 2022, although the two stayed in contact until around September 2023, when Beador was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run DUI.

People first reported on Bellino and Janssen’s relationship in early December 2023, with a source saying the new couple bonded over their recent separations. The source said, “The two have been supportive companions as they navigate newly single life. This common background paired with a mutual attraction has made it easy for Alexis and John to form a natural connection.”

Tamra Judge Commented on the New Couple

Days before Bellino went public with her relationship, she and Janssen were caught locking lips on his boat. After their PDA video hit the internet, Bellino’s RHOC castmate Tamra Judge commented on the budding relationship on her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod”.

“I just wish these pictures would not surface. Whatever they’re doing is their business. However they met is their business. But I am kind of feeling really bad for Shannon because I tried to put myself in this position, like, if Eddie and I split up and this was Alexis and him, or him and [co-host Teddi Mellencamp] or whoever, I don’t want to see it. I don’t want it in my face. Like I already know it’s out there, but then having to see it, it’s difficult,” Judge said.

