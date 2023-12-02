Alexis Bellino Addresses Potential Return to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Alexis Bellino has been making headlines lately and fans have been calling for the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s return to Bravo.

The mother of three, who appeared on RHOC from season 5 to season 8, told The Messenger at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party on Tuesday, November 28, “I would say, ‘Never say never,'” in regards to a return to reality TV. “I just feel like I’m in such a good place right now,” she added. “I think I’m good in my life right now.”

She added, “I don’t think any career is easy. So I think that we all have to take whatever we’re put in and what career we’re doing with a grain of salt. A CEO’s career is not easy. A reality star’s career is not easy. There’s nothing easy about any career, so you move forward and you do the best you can do.”

The reality TV star exited the show after season 8 as E! News reported that a source said they were not asked back. “The feeling is both of their journeys on the show have come to an end,” the source told E! News of Bellino and Gretchen Rossi’s exits. “Bravo is constantly looking at the casting and dynamics and it felt like time for a change.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Commented on Alexis Bellino’s Photo With RHOC Star Heather Dubrow at the Event

Longtime RHOC star Heather Dubrow posted a few photos with Bellino at Hilton’s annual Christmas bash and fans took to the comments to share their hopes for Bellino’s return. “ALEXIS IS IN AND TAYLOR [Armstrong] IS OUT WE ARE SO UP RIGHT NOW,” someone wrote in reference to the news of Armstrong’s departure from RHOC.

“ALEXIS AND HEATHER GOOD WEATHER,” another wrote in the comments. “Heather and Alexis RHOC dream team!!!” someone commented. “Alexis making her🍊comeback,” someone wrote. Bellino posted a video compilation of the event on her Instagram and captioned it, “@kathyhilton Thank you for the festivities!!!!! Christmas in Cali wouldn’t be the same without the snow you brought in! Forever memories always from your epic parties!!!! ♥️♥️♥️ #andforevergrateful ♥️”

RHOC star Tamra Judge, who feuded with Bellino for years, commented on Bellino’s post and wrote, “You guys look beautiful.”

Alexis Bellino Made Headlines in November 2023 After She Was Seen With Shannon Beador’s Ex-Boyfriend

Bellino has made headlines in the last several weeks as she was photographed with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen. The RHOC alum, who ended her three-year engagement to Andy “Drew” Bohn in September 2023, told The Messenger that this year was “the hardest year of my life.”

Bellino said even a month ago she wasn’t in a great place because that was her mother’s funeral. “But now I’m trying to turn the corner and I’m definitely feeling more … I’m seeing happiness again, a little bit,” she added. “I’m trying to grieve properly and not with other options and medications and things, so I feel like I’m doing better.”

The RHOC alum revealed to Page Six that it was actually the death of her mother in August 2023 that made her realize it was time to end her engagement to Bohn.

Then, in November 2023, Bellino was pictured with Janssen as her rep told Page Six that they ran into each other at The Quiet Woman. However, she told the publication that they were nothing more than “new acquaintances” and described him as a “new friend.”

She said they realized that they have a lot in common and are in “similar places” in their lives. Bellino also asserted that their friendship has nothing to do with Beador and she doesn’t know the RHOC star. “Other than one incident in which I witnessed her shouting obscenities at me from across a restaurant, immediately prior to her very unfortunate arrest, Shannon Beador and I have never worked together or interacted,” Bellino stated.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery