Alexis Bellino Admits She Didn’t Handle RHOC Moment ‘So Well’

Alexis Bellino’s return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has not been a smooth ride for the former series regular. Although she has only returned as a supporting “Friend of the Housewives” (something her castmate Emily Simpson was quick to reminder her during a fight), Bellino has caught quite a bit of heat from RHOC fans about her behavior towards Shannon Beador, as Bellino is returned to the show in a new relationship with Beador’s ex John Janssen.

In an October 3 clip on the Bravo YouTube channel, Bellino reacted to her own on-screen behavior from that night’s episode of RHOC, which saw Beador sending her a text to make it clear that Bellino would not be invited on Beador’s planned girls trip to London.

“This was not such a good moment for Alexis,” Bellino said with a laugh. “When I got the text from Shannon that I wasn’t included, that did not surprise me. I wouldn’t invite her to go on a trip with me either. I thought the way she texted it was a little not necessary. She didn’t even need to tell me I wasn’t invited because I just would have not gotten the invitation to go, so I didn’t really need a text. But on my side of it, I didn’t handle it so well. It’s one of those moments where I acted 16 instead of 47.”

Katie Ginella & Jennifer Pedranti Agree That Alexis Came in Hot on RHOC Season 18

Bellino reflected on her entire season 18 journey as well, telling Bravo, “When I look back and watch the episodes, it definitely seems I’m coming in very overly-passionate about it, and in defense of John. It’s more of just, I want the truth out. I’m tired of the lies… That’s not my life. We don’t sit and obsess about that. We don’t talk about it. But I felt like it was just constantly coming in my direction, and so I do have moments where I just get fed up.”

Bellino wasn’t the only one to comment on her on-screen behavior, as many of her RHOC co-stars also shared their thoughts about her on-screen defenses of Janssen.

“In the beginning, I thought, and I even told Alexis ‘I think you’re coming in a little hot,'” Katie Ginella said. “But if you know Alexis, that’s how Alexis is. She is loyal to her core, to a fault sometimes. She is hard on people she loves, she loves very hard.”

“At first, I admired it,” Jennifer Pedranti added, “because I thought ‘Gosh, I should have done that, I should have rode harder for [my boyfriend] Ryan.’ But then as we kind of got going in the season, I think we all collectively felt like, ‘Maybe Alexis back off a little bit. Let this be a John and Shannon thing, because it is.'”

As far as how she’s hoping to proceed with Beador (who has “no interest” in being her friend according to the Bravo video), Bellino shared, “I’m not asking her to be my friend. There’s no way we could be friends, I know that. However, we are in the same circle of women, and I just wanted the animosity to kind of squash.”

Alexis Bellino Says a Lot Has Been ‘Left Out’ of the Edit

Although Bellino admitted to not reacting the best to Beador’s non-invitation text, she has denied that it is the “real” her that fans are seeing on their screens.

In a September 21 Instagram post (featuring a selfie of Bellino in the same outfit as the Bravo interview), Bellino wrote, “I just want to let everyone know that what you’re seeing in my career is not real. It’s not the truth. There has been so much left out intentionally to paint me in a bad light. It’s ok. I’ll take one for the team to get ratings for this business, but I will live in truth. And I will bring the truth. Whether I have to do it here on my instagram page or if this career I chose decides to bring the truth out. Either way, it WILL come out. And you will also see the true Alexis.”

