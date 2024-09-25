RHOC Personality Says She ‘Wanted to Hit’ Alexis Bellino Because of Her Comment

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson is sharing her thoughts about Alexis Bellino, who rejoined the show’s cast for its 18th season after an 11-year hiatus.

During an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson noted that she and Bellino interacted during RHOC season 18, episode 5. During the season 18 episode, Bellino told Gunvalson, “Look who’s in my world now.” As fans are aware, Bellino was referencing a moment from an earlier season of RHOC, wherein Gunvalson said “Welcome to my world” to her and her now ex-husband, Jim Bellino.

Gunvalson said she did not appreciate Bellino’s season 18, episode 5 remark.

“I wanted to hit her,” said Gunvalson on her podcast episode.

In addition, Gunvalson, who has not been a full-time RHOC cast member since 2020, said RHOC is “still [her] world.” In addition, she noted that Bellino is not a full-time cast member.

“She’s, by the way, just a friend. And hopefully, they won’t bring her on full-time. From what I’m hearing, the viewers aren’t loving on her. She’s not a kind, nice person,” said Gunvalson while recording the August 2024 podcast episode.

In addition, Gunvalson said she did not understand why Bellino was “defending” her now fiance, John Janssen, throughout RHOC season 18. Gunvalson said Bellino’s behavior toward Janssen reminded her of how she acted during her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers.

“I feel like I’m looking in the mirror of how I was with Brooks,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Issues With Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s Relationship

Gunvalson said she did not appreciate how public Bellino and Janssen have been about their relationship in a February 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” Gunvalson said the situation has been hurtful to RHOC star Shannon Beador, who was in a relationship with Janssen for over three years.

“If you really love each other, go away. And figure out your relationship quietly. Don’t rub it in Shannon’s face,” said Gunvalson.

In addition, Gunvalson said she does not believe Bravo would have asked Bellino back to the series if she had not been in a relationship with Janssen.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About Her Return to RHOC For Season 18

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Bellino discussed her return to RHOC. According to Bellino, she was in talks to come back to the reality television series prior to meeting Janssen in late 2023. In addition, she denied that she pursued a romance with Janssen to guarantee a spot as a RHOC season 18 personality.

“Do you understand how much easier it would be if I wouldn’t have gone back on the show? It wasn’t to get together to get on the show. It just happened. We fell into something and it’s the most beautiful thing in my life. And one day, I think people will grow to appreciate our love story,” said Bellino to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition, she said she did not want to be Beador’s adversary or friend on RHOC season 18.

“I never wanted to be friends with her. I wanted to be amicable and civil. And that’s just not possible,” said Bellino.

During a September 2024 interview on Page Six’s podcast, “Virtual Reali-TEA,” Bellino said she believed her co-stars were more sympathetic to Beador while filming RHOC season 18. She stated, however, that she also struggled while filming the season. She noted that her late mother, Penelope, died four months before she began filming for RHOC season 18.

“I feel like everything is poor Shannon and no one is even considering my loss of my mom. The difficulty I’m having filming with the ex. The difficulty of the media. Like I had a really difficult season to film,” said Bellino on the podcast episode.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.