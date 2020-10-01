This Actress Is in Talks to Join RHOBH

It looks like there might be another actress joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to The Daily Mail, during a September 30 episode of Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live, actress Ali Landry revealed that she has been in talks with the RHOBH producers about joining the show. However, it seems as if she’s unsure if she wants to join, telling Lewis that she’s “not sure” if it’s for her, according to The Daily Mail.

“I mean, the last time we spoke, I had gone through… I talked to them like three or four different times, the executive producers,” Landry revealed during the radio show, as noted by The Daily Mail. Landry continued, “And they said, of course, we would let you know, but, in my heart, I shared that with you, I honestly don’t know.”

Landry is an actress who has been in movies such as Who’s Your Daddy? and Little Boy.

Landry Spoke About Her Friendships With the Ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

If Landry were to end up joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it looks like she would already have some friends on the show. According to The Daily Mail, Landry is good friends with stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. During Lewis’ radio show, she even spoke about the feud that went down between Richards and Beauvais this season. “I do have two of my really good friends on there, and it’s killing me that they’re in a fight,” Landry said about the two, as noted by The Daily Mail.

Landry continued, as noted by The Daily Mail, “They genuinely do not like each other. I adore them both so much. I feel like it’s a big misunderstanding and they need to start from scratch.” During this past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais and Richards have gotten into multiple fights, and during the reunion special, Richards even accused her of not paying up at her charity event.

There Are Multiple Spots Open for New Cast Members on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even if Landry doesn’t end up joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s inevitable that there is a cast shakeup coming, as there are two open spots for new stars. Both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are not coming back to the franchise. On September 9, a rep for Richards revealed to Variety that she would not be returning for the next season. According to host Andy Cohen, it was because of contract negotiations.

However, Mellencamp, on the other hand, revealed to her followers in an Instagram video that her contract had not been renewed for next season. In the video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

