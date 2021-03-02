‘RHOA’ Star Dishes on ‘Real Housewives’ Mashup Rumors

Cynthia Bailey is all in when it comes to a potential Real Housewives all-stars spinoff. Following a recent report that ladies from multiple cities of the Bravo reality franchise will film together for a crossover project on the Peacock streaming platform, the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran said she has been waiting for such an opportunity for a long time.

Bailey, who has been a RHOA cast member since 2010, told Us Weekly that Bravo has not “officially” released details on the spinoff project yet, but that she thinks the idea is “brilliant.”

“I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time,” Bailey said. “For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Bailey said she always wanted to film with members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in particular because she’s already in a “bi-coastal relationship and marriage.”

Cynthia Bailey Named Several Housewives She’d Love to Film With

Bailey named several stars from the Beverly Hills, New York, and New Jersey casts on her dream cast list.

“I’m actually friends with a few of the ladies like Luann [de Lesseps] and Melissa Gorga,” she said. “I love Teresa [Giudice]. I love Erica Jayne, I think she would be a hoot to film with because I’m kinda, like, low-key obsessed with her Instagram — totally. I’ve known Garcelle [Beauvais] for years, we definitely talk. I love Kyle [Richards]. We worked together a lot. I think Ramona [Singer] would be really interesting to be in a house with because you know good and well, like … she’s just funny to me and she definitely brings her own share of just drama. I guess she cracks me up.”

Bailey added that she will “see what happens” with the new show, adding, “I would love the opportunity to be a part of something like that again because I think it’s something that the fans have been looking forward to seeing.”

According to Page Six the project, tentatively titled, Real Housewives Mash-up, is expected to include Bailey as well as Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Lisa Rinna.

The ‘Real Housewives’ Crossover Has Been in the Works For a While

Former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic first dropped buzz about the mashup series via a string of tweets.

“I’m told it will just be 4 franchises… New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are taking 2 women from each franchise.”

Dominic also name-dropped several of the women Bailey mentioned as potential cast members, including Gorga, Giudice, Rinna, and Richards. He teased that the spinoff is expected to film for a week in April in Mexico or somewhere “tropical.”

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that some of the stars from the franchise were contacted “in late 2019/early 2020″ to gauge interest in a show about “women from various cities taking a trip together.”

“The trips are always the most memorable part of any season of Housewives, so it makes total sense they’d want to do this,” the ET source noted.

The Real Housewives franchise debuted in 2006 in Orange County then spun off into series set in New York City, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Beverly Hills, Dallas, Atlanta, Potomac, Miami, and Salt Lake City.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards