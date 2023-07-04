Allison DuBois Predicts Future of Kyle Richards’ Marriage in 2010: WATCH

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her ex tied the knot in 1996 and share three daughters together (Richards also has daughter Farrah Aldjufrie from a previous marriage).

In a statement released on social media, Richards and Umansky admit to a rough year of marriage but deny that they are getting a divorce.

Back in 2010, a psychic medium by the name Allison DuBois did readings for the Beverly Hills ladies, including Richards, while Bravo cameras were rolling. Dubbed “the dinner party from hell,” the women gathered at Camille Grammer’s home for some food, a few drinks, and an e-cigarette or two.

During the reading portion of the evening, DuBois started talking about Richards’ marriage and predicted that it would ultimately end in divorce. “He will never emotionally fulfill you. Know that,” DuBois said, pointedly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison DuBois Released a Statement on Instagram Following the Kyle Richards Separation News

Shortly after the news of Richards and Umansky’s separation was reported by People magazine, DuBois released a statement on Instagram.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop,” she captioned a still from the show.

A spokesperson for DuBois pointed Heavy to the above statement when reached for comment.

DuBois also took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of memes that have been posted by fan accounts that included clips or stills from the aforementioned dinner party episode.

“Allison DuBois better be invited to the reunion and/or Watch What Happens Live soon. We need to talk to her about this entire situation. The way she said to Kyle that Mau would never emotion fulfill her. *SHOOK*” read one post that was originally shared by the popular fan account Cici.Loves.You.

In another share, an GIF of David Rose from “Schitt’s Creek” is positioned to be reacting to the news of Richards’ split along with a split screen of the “dinner party from hell.”

Many People’s Initial Reactions to the News Involved Questions About Allison DuBois’ Psychic Reading in 2010

A Reddit thread about Richards and Umansky’s split quickly amassed more than 300 comments after the news broke. Dozens of people recalled the episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during which DuBois gave Richards some insight about her love life, which now appears to have come true.

“No, bc I’m genuinely surprised by this like…. Was Allison Dubois actually speaking facts that day orrrrrrrr,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the split.

“Allison Dubois is a prophet!!” someone else added.

“Allison Dubois is a famous medium after all. What if the jokes been on us and Allison is over there chain vaping saying I told you so??” a third person said.

“Allison Dubois is somewhere smirking. Know that,” a fourth comment read.

