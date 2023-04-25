VPR Personality on Ally Lewber & James Kennedy: ‘I’m Sorry You’re Dating Him’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared she appreciated James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in the April 20 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” As fans are aware, Doute dated Kennedy in the show’s third and fourth seasons. While recording the podcast episode, Doute noted that Lewber shared her suspicions about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship, months before it was confirmed that the castmates were having an affair in season 10, episode 11. In the “Vanderpump Rules” episode, the 28-year-old notified her boyfriend, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney that Leviss and Sandoval were dancing together “at 1 a.m.” at the West Hollywood bar, The Abbey, without Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, present.

Doute, who was in a six-year relationship with Sandoval until 2013, congratulated Lewber for noticing Sandoval and Leviss’ behavior. She suggested, however, she does not believe Lewber should be in a relationship with Kennedy.

“The Abbey, at 1 a.m., that was a f***** little Easter egg that I did not expect nor did I even know about until I watched this episode. I don’t recall my friends telling me about this little nugget of information. It was Ally, right? Ally, James’ girlfriend. So shout out to Ally. I’m like, I’m sorry you’re dating him but good for you girl,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Labeled James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss as Opportunists

Doute discussed her feelings about Leviss and Kennedy in a March 2023 episode of her former castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside Lala Kent. According to Doute, she had a conversation with Leviss about the professional DJ, a few months after she ended their engagement in December 2021.

“[Leviss] was willing to sort of commiserate with me on the way that he is and the things that he had done and she was open to hear a lot of my truth,” said Doute.

She then shared she believes Leviss and Kennedy have exhibited opportunistic behavior.

“I have always thought that she and James are on the same exact level of being an opportunist. I had to remind myself that she was a fan of the show before she was on the show. And not that that makes everyone that way but, like, she didn’t organically really fit in with the group ever at all,” said the 40-year-old.

When the former “Vanderpump Rules” star suggested she wanted to continue to talk about her issues with Kennedy, Kent stated, “Let’s not even touch on James.”

Lala Kent Had a Conversation With Ally Lewber About James Kennedy’s Behavior

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 9, Kent had a conversation with Lewber about Kennedy’s behavior. While speaking to the 28-year-old, Kent referenced her breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. The “4 U” singer also encouraged Lewber to “always maintain [her] power.” In addition, she stated that the Ohio native should “remember that [she is] not responsible for the way [Kennedy] acts.”

Kent mentioned her discussion about Kennedy on the April 11 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She asserted that she does not “think [she] was slamming James” in season 10, episode 9.

“I think it had to do with the fact that I was wounded as f***. And like just needed to purge on someone,” said the mother of one. “I don’t ever want to ever see a man exhaust a woman into the ground. That’s what it is. I was exhausted into the ground, Ariana was exhausted into the ground. I don’t want that to happen to Ally.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.