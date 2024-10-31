Daughter of Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls off Engagement

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin confirmed that her daughter, Ally Shapiro, and Jordan Bilfeld are no longer engaged.

In a statement released to Page Six on October 31, Zarin shared she is supporting Shapiro as she navigates the situation.

“After much reflection, [they have] made the difficult decision to end their engagement. And as a family, we are focused on supporting [Ally] through this time. We appreciate your understanding and request privacy on this personal matter,” said Zarin to Page Six.

Page Six reported that Bilfeld proposed to Shapiro two years into their relationship in August 2024. Zarin uploaded a brief clip filmed shortly after Bilfeld’s proposal on Instagram.

In the caption of the August 16 Instagram post, Zarin shared that she, her boyfriend, Gary Brody, Shapiro, and Bilfield were vacationing together “on a Celebrity Cruise in Europe.” Zarin wrote that “after lunch Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach,” where he asked for her hand in marriage. Zarin told her fans she had no idea that Bilfeld was going to propose.

Ally Shapiro Shared a Video That Showed Jill Zarin Assisting Her in Her Move

Page Six reported that Shapiro uploaded a TikTok video that featured Zarin, who left RHONY in 2011, and Brody setting up her new apartment on October 30.

“When you don’t realize how much you needed your parents until they drop everything for you,” read Shapiro’s caption.

Zarin’s former RHONY castmate Bethenny Frankel took to the comments section.

“🥰🥰🥰🥰,” commented Frankel.

In addition, several TikTok users shared they appreciated Zarin’s dynamic with her daughter.

“Absolutely never doubted Jill was this kind of mom. We love a helpful Queen,” wrote a commenter.

“You are so lucky. Cherish every moment with them 💝💗💖,” shared another.

“Jill is a wonderful mom. Alley you are and always will be what makes her heartbeat. It’s really beautiful 😍,” added a different person.

Ally Shapiro Has Been Open About Being Donor-Conceived

Zarin has been open about the fact that her daughter was conceived via sperm donor. In a May 2022 episode of “Hot Takes & Deep Dives,” alongside Shapiro, Zarin explained that her first husband, Steven Shapiro, whom she divorced in 1998, was unable to have biological children.

“I knew I could get pregnant. I wanted to get pregnant. There was no reason to adopt. I wanted to have a baby. And Stephen was willing to go with a sperm donor. The other option was divorce and we didn’t want to get divorced,” said Zarin during the May 2022 interview.

She said that they decided to go “to a sperm bank” and chose a donor who resembled Steven Shapiro and had a similar education. The mother of one noted, however, that in 2020, she discovered that the donor she had chosen to conceive her daughter did not end up being the 31-year-old’s biological father.

“Little did we know, they actually didn’t give me that sperm,” said Zarin in the 2022 interview.

In addition, Zarin said she did not tell her daughter that she was donor-conceived until she was 21 years old. Shapiro said she did not feel differently about her parents after she found out that Steven Shapiro was not her biological father.

Jill Zarin Said She Will Not Go on ‘Real Housewives’ Again in a March 2024 Interview

During a March 2024 interview on former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Zarin said she would not film more seasons of RHONY or “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” again. She said she believed the reality television series were “gotcha TV.”

“You know, people say, ‘You would go back to Housewives.’ Never. Ever,” said Zarin on the podcast episode.