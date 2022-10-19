Former RHONJ Star Blasts ‘Tough Guy’ Andy Cohen After His BravoCon Comment

A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took aim at Andy Cohen on social media after he made a comment about her husband at BravoCon 2022.

During an “Ask Andy” panel at the event, someone asked Cohen who his least favorite House Husband was. Without much hesitation, Cohen gave his answer.

“The husband of Amber on Jersey,” he responded, referring to Amber Marchese’s husband, Jim. His comment was met with cheers from the crowd. “The forgotten season of Jersey… Listen, we tried,” he continued. “We were regrouping. It was a rebuilding year, as I like to say.”

The Marchese family appeared on RHONJ in season 6. The show was a one-and-done for Amber, who didn’t make the best impression amongst the cast — or the fans. Jim was actually named one of the most “toxic” House Husbands in Real Housewives history by Betches.

In a statement given to Us Weekly in November 2016, Amber revealed her decision to leave RHONJ.

“Jim and I have been giving ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ a lot of thought and given the current state of affairs regarding our personal lives and the direction of the show, we officially decided to move on. The show was not what we expected it to be, and I want to pursue more endeavors,” she told the outlet.

While Amber and Jim were only part of the Bravo family for a very short period of time, Jim evidently made quite the impression on Cohen — and Amber has since responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Told Cohen to ‘Take Responsibility’ for His ‘Crappy Season’

After learning of Cohen’s comment about her husband at BravoCon, Amber shared a lengthy Instagram caption in response.

“This is me unbothered about Andy’s remarks about my family at Bravocon and other venues. You are pissed that we never kissed your ass or sold my family for your financial gain or amusement. We were targeted right from the beginning because we didn’t fit YOUR agenda, we didn’t conform, and we didn’t change. Bravo carefully crafted a false narrative about us to try to humiliate and bring us down. That season did not accurately reflect me, my husband, or my family. It was a joke. Bravo has deep pockets; they show whatever they choose to show you. It just comes down to what a family is willing to give up to be on TV. It is a heavy price to pay, a price I was unwilling to do any longer,” Amber wrote.

She explained that she didn’t watch anything on Bravo but that people had sent her clips of what Cohen said about her husband.

“@bravoandy , you must feel high and mighty hiding behind a network, a platform, and a production team to talk about people and try ruin lives without ever being challenged. I never got to defend myself or my family, just had to keep taking the beatings. Just stop or at least play fair, ‘tough guy.’ You act like we produced that crap; take responsibility for your crappy season. We did our best with nothing but junk tossed at us at all times,” she added.

Cohen Slammed Jim in 2018

Cohen’s disdain for Jim spanned years past his time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In fact, in 2018, Cohen spoke out after Jim tweeted his support of Kevin Hart, who had stepped down as host of the Oscars due to past homophobic tweets, according to The New York Times.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay. A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder,” Jim tweeted at the time, according to People magazine.

When someone tweeted to Cohen saying that it was a good thing the Marchese family was no longer on television, Cohen responded.

“Thank gd is right. Sick. Pray for his poor kids,” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Talks Caroline Manzo’s Potential RHONJ Return