Former RHONJ Star Puts Teresa Giudice on Blast

Although she’s no longer on the show, it doesn’t mean that former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese can’t shade Teresa Giudice from afar.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Marchese slammed the star, explaining that Giudice will do anything for the show. “She has the power of the network,” Marchese told the publication. “She has the power of the production team. … They create a story and they use her as a little soldier to go and do their bidding and she will do it. She doesn’t care who she hurts.”

Marchese continued, “She was a miserable person when I was on the show and she just doesn’t look like a happy person now, even though she could pretend all she wants. It just doesn’t work. … She’s wrapped up in this world and she can’t get out.”

Marchese was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 6.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Slammed the New Jersey Cast Recently

Marchese is not the only one to have called some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies out on their recent behavior. Following the premiere of Season 11, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley took to Twitter to express how she felt about one of the RHONJ cast members. “@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote on Twitter. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

In a following Tweet, Medley blasted the New Jersey star again. “@JGSchneid what were you thinking?” Medley wrote. “#shameonyou #teamteresaguidance.”

During the premiere, Giudice accused Jackie Goldschneider’s husband of cheating on her. Later in the episode, Goldschneider confronted Giudice about the claims, and later made an analogy that the rumors Giudice was spreading were similar to her saying that her daughter, Gia Giudice, snorts cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no truth to them. This has left many fans split on whose side to take.

Amber Marchese Did Not Like Being on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

It’s no wonder that Marchese slammed Giudice for being too “wrapped up” in the show, as that is one of the reasons the former star actually ended up leaving the franchise–to avoid getting too caught up in the drama. In 2015, Marchese told Us Weekly that The Real Housewives of New Jersey was “not what she thought” it would be.

“I approached the show as an actress wanting to make producers happy,” Marchese told the publication at the time. “I wanted to make Andy [Cohen] happy. I had little control over content, situations, or what they decide to show the viewers. The ramifications of that did not sink in until after I watched the show. That is not Amber on any level.”

Marchese continued, “RHONJ is a hard gig that requires one to be heartless and cruel. I am not either. I have learned too much in my life and have too much love in my heart to intentionally hurt anyone. I am a girls’ girl and do not want to see my friends in pain and this show requires you to be deceitful.”

