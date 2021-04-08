Former RHONJ Star Bashes Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga In New Interview

In a new podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese went off on her former costars, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, claiming that people don’t last on the show unless they align with the pair of sisters-in-law.

“It’s a coin toss on which one to go with,” Marchese explained while appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef on April 7. “At the end of the day, they don’t give a f*** about you. You’re expendable all the way around. It’s just a matter of right timing.”

Marchese continued, “Anyone coming on, they can try to manipulate. They know the people coming on want to align and want to make sure they’re on season after season after season. Delores [Catania], I know nothing about her at this point, but there she is. She manages to be on season after season. She stays under the radar, right?”

During the podcast episode, Marchese also added that she thinks that Giudice and Gorga are extremely similar to each other, which is why they often clash. “Those two are one and the same,” Marchese said. “I think they hate that. They hate that about each other, but they are one and the same. Literally the same person. The house, the gaudiness, the overexaggerating everything, the me, me, me, me. They are twin flames. Those two are exactly the same…they’re mirror images that they can’t stand about themselves.”

Marchese was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during season six.

Amber Marchese Previously Slammed Teresa Giudice as a ‘Miserable Person’

In early March, Marchese weighed in on Giudice’s feud this season with Jackie Goldschneider, telling Us Weekly that Giudice is a “miserable person.”

“She has the power of the network,” Marchese told the publication at the time. “She has the power of the production team. … They create a story and they use her as a little soldier to go and do their bidding and she will do it. She doesn’t care who she hurts.”

Marchese continued, “She was a miserable person when I was on the show and she just doesn’t look like a happy person now, even though she could pretend all she wants. It just doesn’t work. … She’s wrapped up in this world and she can’t get out.”

Amber Marchese Claimed That Being on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Was Not What She Had Expected

Marchese exited the show after only appearing for one season, and claimed that the show wasn’t what she had expected. “Jim and I have been giving Real Housewives of New Jersey a lot of thought and given the current state of affairs regarding our personal lives and the direction of the show, we officially decided to move on,” the former star told Us Weekly in 2015. “The show was not what we expected it to be, and I want to pursue more endeavors.”

Marchese also added at the time, “I wanted to make Andy [Cohen] happy. I had little control over content, situations, or what they decide to show the viewers.”

READ NEXT: Why Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are Mad at Andy Cohen