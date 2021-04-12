WATCH: RHOBH Stars React to Scott Disick’s Relationship With Lisa Rinna’s Daughter

Some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies have finally broken their silence about Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick.

During the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer, both Rinna and Kyle Richards share their opinions about 37-year-old Disick dating 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. In one scene, Richards tells Rinna, “He’s too damn old!” Rinna then responds, “I know!” Richards also points out that Disick has children from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. “He’s got three kids!” Richards yells.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Hamlin and Disick were indeed in a relationship together. The two were first seen hanging out around Halloween in October 2020, and it seems like they have been inseparable ever since. According to People, in March, Hamlin called Disick her “dream man” in an Instagram story.

Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship with Scott Disick Is Getting More Serious

Even though the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies may have poked fun at their relationship, it seems like Hamlin and Disick are quite serious these days. In March, a source told People, “He’s been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is.”

The source also added that their age difference isn’t too big of a concern for them. “She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works,” the source said about Hamlin. “It’s a different type of maturity, and they really don’t feel the age difference. They’ve been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A.”

Lisa Rinna Was Allegedly ‘Skeptical’ of the Relationship in the Beginning

Although Bravo fans will most likely see more of Rinna’s reaction to her daughter’s relationship with Disick during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an insider revealed to Us Weekly recently that Rinna was “skeptical” when the two first began dating. “Her parents were skeptical at first,” the insider admitted to Us Weekly recently. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

In past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hamlin has been pretty open about her life while appearing on the show alongside her mother. During seasons nine and 10, Hamlin opened up about her struggles with anorexia. “No matter how many deaths anorexia causes, no matter how much blindness, how much hair loss, all I cared about was the skinniness,” Hamlin revealed during the second episode of season nine. “It’s hard. I don’t want what happened to me to happen to other people.”

Rinna also revealed that Hamlin’s struggles had scared her at first. “A year ago, we found out that something was going on with Amelia,” Rinna said during that episode. “You could see it. My response to her at first was ‘You gotta eat.’ And, of course, it scared the s*** out of me. I know it scared the s*** out of Harry [Hamlin]. I know it scared the s*** out of Delilah [Belle Hamlin].”

