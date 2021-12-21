Amy Phillips Dishes on Bethenny Frankel: ‘I Just Felt Slapped by Her’

While former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel may be best known for her quippy one-liners, the Bravo personality does not seem to find comedian Amy Phillips to be all that humorous.

Amy Phillips Shared That Bethenny Frankel Did Not Appreciate One of Her Videos

According to Screen Rant, the comedian, who impersonates Bravo stars and is a fixture on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” revealed Frankel does not appear to be a fan of hers. During a December 2021 appearance on the “We Should Talk” podcast, Phillips shared that the former “RHONY” star “seems kind of hot and cold” about the comedian’s impression of her.

“She’s never really celebrated it and has been pretty muted about it. You know what I’m saying? When that happens — and I know they’ve seen it — I assume they do not like it. I’m guessing she does not like it. And that always surprises me with somebody like her, who is so funny!” explained Phillips.

The “Reality Checked” host then shared that she surprised Frankel with an appearance on the former “RHONY” star’s SiriusXM show, “B Real with Bethenny.”

“[W]hen she was doing her first week of shows, I called in as her. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna take this risk.’ I love her, and she’s just [a] top-notch Housewife. I called in, and I was like, ‘I just want to say congratulations on your show!’” recalled the comedian.

She shared that Frankel enjoyed the impersonation, stating, “We connected in that way, and then I met her in person one time, and she was like, ‘Keep doing it.’”

Phillips shared, however, that Frankel had an issue with an Instagram video, where she imitated Bravo personalities reacting to the coronavirus, uploaded in March 2020.

“She messaged me and was like, ‘Focus on the cause,’ or something. Basically, she admonished me for doing that video during that time of the pandemic when people were dying (and still are, by the way). She was like, ‘There’s no room for this.’ Essentially, she was like, ‘Don’t do this, and focus on the cause,’” stated the comedian.

She revealed she explained to Frankel that she did not believe the video was harmful. She also noted that she advertised for the Skinny Girl founder’s BStrong Foundation on “Reality Checked.”

“I never heard back from her. I just felt slapped by her. I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I hold you in such high regard, and you’re such a great Housewife, but now, here we are.’ I think that probably she’s not a fan of mine anymore because of that,” asserted the “Ex-Housewife” star.

Amy Phillips Spoke About ‘Real Housewife’ Stars During a November 2021 Interview

During a November 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Amy Phillips shared that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which premiered in 2020. The comedian shared that she was particularly interested in getting acquainted with Mary Cosby.

“Any of the ‘Salt Lake’ ladies I would love to meet,” said Phillips.

During her “WWHL” appearance, the comedian also shared her thoughts regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne. She suggested that she viewed the Bravo star’s behavior to be aggressive during the “RHOBH” reunion special.

“She convinced me that she’s not going for the Miss Congeniality award. I think that Tom [Girardi] is a monster and Erica is just a character that is just unbelievable to watch and now that I know that she’s so approachable, I’m excited for next season and the ladies to ask her some questions and she’ll answer right?” quipped Phillips.

