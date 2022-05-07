Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Ex-Housewife He’d Like to Bring Back

Andy Cohen has seen stars come and go on “The Real Housewives” franchise.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in March 2006, followed by the debut of “The Real Housewives of New York City” in January 2008. Since that time, the franchise has spun off in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, Salt Lake City, and more, with the first international version— set in Dubai – coming in June 2022.

With some of the Housewives cities on the air for nearly 15 years, there has been a lot of cast turnover. Gone are OGs Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Lisa Vanderpump, but when asked about which Housewife he’d like to bring back, Bravo host Andy Cohen gave a surprising answer.

Andy Cohen Revealed Which Former Real Housewives Star He’d Like to See Make a Comeback

In an April 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Cohen talked about the recent announcement that the “Real Housewives of New York” will get a fresh new cast, as well as a spinoff featuring “legacy” stars from the show’s first 13 seasons. Cohen teased that Bravo is “casting the new version” of RHONY now and noted that as far as the “legacy” cast goes, potential returnees are “standing by to find out marching orders.”

“I think we want to cast the new RHONY before we do anything else,” he added.

When asked if he could bring back any former Housewife to the franchise, Cohen didn’t miss a beat.

“This won’t happen because she’s living a totally different life in Australia as a therapist, but it would be Alex McCord for RHONY: Legacy,” Cohen revealed.

McCord and her husband, Simon Van Kempin, were featured on the first four seasons of RHONY, and their elite lifestyle was a highlight of the show. But the couple lacked the drama that is necessary for Housewives’ success. After they were fired from the franchise, McCord noted that she felt that Bravo producers manipulated storylines, according to ScreenRant.

Cohen’s comment about brinhing McCord back is especially surprising because he criticized her in the 2021 Housewives tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.” In the book, the Bravo host slammed McCord’s “unprecedented” accusations and said the former RHONY couple was going “for blood.”

Cohen Expressed Interest in Bringing Back Another Surprising Housewife

McCord isn’t the only unexpected Housewife Cohen would like to bring back to the fold. In an “Ask Andy” segment during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping in early 2022, Cohen answered a fan question about which Housewife he’d like to see back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Oh well, Kim,” he said, in reference to original RHOBH cast member Kim Richards.

Richards was a main cast member for the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before she was downgraded to “friend of” and cameo statuses while focusing on her family and her sobriety. She didn’t appear at all in the 11th season of the show, which was the first that also included both her younger sister, Kyle Richards, and their older sister, Kathy Hilton.

In February 2002, Richard told fans that she had a conversation with Cohen about a possible return to RHOBH.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said, via a clip posted by No Filter With Zack Peter. “Andy Cohen called me last week …He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. …We cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

READ NEXT: Teddi Mellencamp Talks Potential ‘Friend Of’ Role on RHOBH