LISTEN: Andy Cohen Issues a Public Apology to RHOBH Star After Backlash

Andy Cohen has issued a public apology to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

The apology came on the October 24, 2022, episode of Cohen’s morning radio show on SiriusXM. The “Watch What Happens Live” host took a few minutes to broach a subject that has been a very hot topic on social media for about a week.

During part two of the RHOBH reunion, Cohen brought up Beauvais’ book being thrown in the trash by one of her co-stars. While Cohen did want to ask about the book ending up in the garbage can — and the photo making its way to social media — he didn’t ask Beauvais about her book. Instead, Cohen switched subjects rather quickly after pointing out that Lisa Rinna didn’t recycle.

This caused an uproar on social media, with dozens of fans sending Cohen messages on Twitter about how he handled the topic. Now, he has decided to speak out about it.

Cohen wanted to be sure to address the episode in which he focused more on Beauvais’ book being in the garbage than the fact that she actually wrote a book and the success that she’s had with it.

“I need to really sincerely apologize,” Cohen said on his radio show. “Not only for diverting the topic, but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand… I have deep admiration for Garcelle. She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday,” Cohen added.

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings. So, I just wanted to say that. Because I’ve been logging in and, I get it,” he continued.

Fans took to social media to respond to Cohen’s apology to Beauvais.

“An apology is only valid after action is taken. Unless Rinna is fired it’s Andy’s usual game of condemning bullying but promoting it for entertainment in the same breath on his shows,” one person commented on an audio Instagram post.

“We have to riot on Instagram and Twitter for an apology smh,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, several Bravo fans were happy that Cohen apologized and addressed the issue on a public forum.

“I think that was good of him to do. I think very many of us don’t realize how we speak to women of color differently than their counterparts. It’s true, it’s a fact. would also with some of my Garcelle who has manners and doesn’t lose your cool, we also tend gloss over people like that as well, versus hotheaded housewives, and they know that. So good for her for keeping her cool,” a fourth comment read.

“When one of our Bravo people screw up, what is it exactly that we want? We want them to acknowledge they were wrong, apologize, and try to do better. I’ll give Andy grace and closely watch that he really is trying to do better,” another Instagram user said.

