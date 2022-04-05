Andy Cohen Publicly Apologizes to Melissa Gorga

The reunion for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” 12th season was filmed last week and while fans will have to wait before seeing everything that was brought up, host Andy Cohen hinted at some of what might have been discussed in his Instagram Stories.

The Bravo host shared several videos behind-the-scenes at the reunion, including one available below in which he apologized to Melissa Gorga. At first, Cohen asked Margaret Josephs, “Marge, why is this more exhausting than normal? Would you tell me? I have no voice.”

She answered, “Everyone’s talking all over each other… and half the people are rational and half the people aren’t rational. Some people make sense and some people don’t make sense.” Cohen then said they went on a “detour” that lasted 90 minutes and hinted that it was about Melissa Gorga. “We just went off into about a 90-minute detour that I didn’t see coming, although I did throw the match in the [fire].”

Cohen then spoke to Gorga, who was off-camera, and apologized to the RHONJ star. “Sorry about that, Melissa,” he said. “I did a long detour there that I didn’t mean to do,” he said, hinting that they may have dived into a topic regarding Gorga, and as he ended the video, he said, “Uh oh, I’m gonna get yelled at.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cohen Also Showed Fans in His Instagram Stories His Instructions to Teresa Giudice

In other posts on his Instagram Story, fans could also see Cohen give Teresa Giudice some instructions about her behavior at the reunion show. The RHONJ star was hospitalized for emergency surgery to remove her appendix just over a week before the reunion was filmed.

Although she was able to attend the taping, Cohen told the star firmly that she wasn’t allowed to yell. He said it was “Doctor’s orders” and then told her, “No screaming today. You’re going to grab me if you need to scream.”

The RHONJ star will likely have to discuss her relationship with her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas and as an explosive trailer hinted at, Giudice will not back down from a fight regarding gossip about her partner.

The Reunion Will Likely See a Lot of Conflict Between the RHONJ Stars

The reunion is set to be a fiery one, as Kim “D” DePaola previously said that rumors about security being necessary at the RHONJ reunion were understandable because of Giudice. She said Giudice can get out of control, calling her an “animal,” on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“She cannot control herself,” DePaola said. “So they need security because you never know what’s going to happen. You just don’t, because she’s a live wire. You saw the way she gets so heated. Any little thing, she freaks it out.” According to Monsters and Critics, Dolores Catania agreed, saying, “You know you get that gut feeling, you know, that intuition, that gut feeling that things could get ugly, so yeah.”

Entertainment writer and “Real Housewives” expert Dave Quinn tweeted after the reunion finished filming, “From what I’ve heard, this #RHONJ reunion is going to be GOLD.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance