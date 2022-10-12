Andy Cohen Shares Conversation He Had With Lisa Rinna After Days After Aspen Fiasco

During the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, something major went down between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton. The problem being, there weren’t any Bravo cameras on-hand to capture any of their exchanges, so fans have been caught up in a she said/she said for weeks.

One night while the cast was out at a club, Hilton decided that she wanted to leave early. After her sister Kyle Richards refused to leave with her, Rinna volunteered. The two women hopped into a van and were taken back to Richards’ home. What transpired in the van and then at the house has caused major problems amongst the cast.

Rinna later told her co-stars that Hilton had a “meltdown” and was slinging all kinds of hateful words about all of the women, including threats against Richards. And while Hilton’s story doesn’t exactly align with Rinna’s, Hilton did apologize to her sister — in front of Rinna. But Rinna refused to let it go and even more came out during the season 12 reunion.

In the time since, some new information from Andy Cohen has come out. Just days everything went down, Rinna ended up talking to Cohen about the drama, and he has shared a bit about what Rinna told him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Isn’t Upset That Cameras Didn’t Catch the Drama

Andy explaining when Lisa Rinna first told him about Kathy and how she was shaken up by it then. #RHOBH #LisaRinna #KathyHilton pic.twitter.com/3fcSgwZkDs — Barefoot Cuntessa (@bitchybybravo) October 3, 2022

On his radio show in October 2022, Cohen was asked by his guest Rebecca Romijn how he felt “on the inside” when he learned that Bravo cameras didn’t catch Hilton’s meltdown.

“You know what the truth is, Rebecca? I didn’t feel that… I didn’t know if it… I didn’t know that Rinna was going to bring it up in such a… I didn’t feel any kind of way,” Cohen said, adding that filming for season 12 was over at that point.

“I didn’t realize that Rinna was going to go to the mat about it,” he continued. When Romijn asked him if he thought Rinna was exaggerating, Cohen replied, “Well, I wasn’t there to see it so I can’t say.”

Cohen Said Rinna Was ‘Really Shaken Up’ About What Had Happened

Cohen said that he was actually with Rinna days after the Aspen trip and he told his audience what the actress said to him.

“I will say, like, I know that Lisa was really shaken up about it. I spoke to Lisa,” Cohen continued, saying that he was with Rinna when he was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — two days after Rinna got home from Aspen.

“She and I spoke, and she was like, ‘It was really ugly’ … At that point, it had not really been brought up in a serious way on camera, so… It had not been brought up yet,” Cohen said.

“I thought that there could be a world in which it happened, they got back, whatever. And then Lisa Rinna brought it to the reunion, you know, I knew it was gonna come up. I didn’t know how it was gonna come up, and how severely it would come up,” he added.

Part one of the three part “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Responds to Kathy Hilton Calling Her ‘the Biggest Bully in Hollywood’