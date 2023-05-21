Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Has Shown Less of His Son on Social Media

Andy Cohen is a father to two children, Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4, and Lucy Eve Cohen, 1. In the May 19 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Cohen discussed raising his children in the public eye.

While recording the podcast episode, Judge referenced that Jennifer Lopez stated her children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, have had difficulty growing up with famous parents in a May 2023 interview on Audacy. When the RHOC star stated that Lopez “said that she regrets putting her children in the public eye because now they are not known for them, they are known as JLo’s kids,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host replied he has recently refrained from sharing many photos of his son on social media for that reason.

“That’s why I still post pictures of Lucy, I really don’t post pictures of Ben anymore, I post the back of his head,” said Cohen. “And there’s a picture of him in the book [‘The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up’] from the day that I got my Hollywood Star [in February 2022] and that to me was kind of, in my mind, the last time that I kind of want to post him just because of what [Judge] just said.”

He clarified that he would like to upload pictures of his eldest child on social media “everyday.” The 54-year-old also noted that he does have a private Instagram account.

Andy Cohen Shared Why He Decided to Become a Parent

During an appearance on the May 10 episode of “The View,” Cohen shared why he decided to become a parent at the age of 50. He explained that he was interested in having children “but [he] just was never ready to do it.”

“I just was having too much fun what I was doing,” explained Cohen.

He stated that through the process of writing his two “diary books,” “Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture” and “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,” he was able to examine his life. The father of two shared that he realized he was not satisfied without having “a bigger purpose” outside of his career.

“I was saying is that all that is? There has to be something deeper than me. I love hosting ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ I love ‘The Housewives,’ I love everything but that can’t be it for me. I knew that there was something that would ground me to a family and life and a bigger purpose for me,” said the Bravo producer.

Andy Cohen Shared How His Life Has Changed Since Having Children

In a May 8 interview on the “TODAY” show, Cohen shared how his life has changed since becoming a parent. He stated that after having Ben and Lucy via surrogacy he has “accessed a weight about [him] and a sense of worry that [he] never really had.” He explained that he “want[s] to be everything for them.”

“I think that as a single parent there is – for any parent, but as a single parent there is a feeling of I need to be there and I’m always kicking myself for time not spent with them, and trying to dissect what it all means and seeking out parent friends for advice but I wouldn’t trade it for the world by the way,” said Cohen.