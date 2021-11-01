Report: Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Rumored to Be Feuding Over Tell-All Book

Get off her jock.

According to a new report, it seems like former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen might be at odds these days over the new “Real Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.”

“Every cast member, both former and current, were asked to participate in the new book with Bravo’s absolute blessing, but Bethenny refused,” an insider told Radar Online on October 28, 2021. “Fair enough, but don’t then go and trash the book and the other women on your podcast. She is a hypocrite and foolish to bite the hand that feeds her. Bethenny knows that trashing the show is the same as trashing Andy.”

Another source also told the outlet about Frankel, “Andy has had it with her. Everything that she has done without him, including her podcast has failed. Her talk show was a disaster, her apprentice show bombed and now she needs to use The Housewives to get anyone to listen to her boring podcast. The irony is that the only thing Bethenny is successful at is trashing other people.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three. She then made a comeback for seasons seven through 11.

Frankel Denied That She and Cohen Are Fighting With Each Other

Absolutely not. @andy & I are very similar in our journey. We came up at the exact time & are on the path. We have both made mistakes & made good & bad decisions & we don’t hate the player & sometimes hate the game. We respect each other’s journey & have debated the whole way. https://t.co/dj7dF6Z1JS — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2021

After rumors of their alleged feud began to surface, Frankel denied that there was anything going on between them on Twitter after a fan asked her about it.

“Absolutely not,” Frankel wrote on the social media platform. “@Andy & I are very similar in our journey. We came up at the exact time & are on the path. We have both made mistakes & made good & bad decisions & we don’t hate the player & sometimes hate the game. We respect each other’s journey & have debated the whole way.”

In the new book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” author Dave Quinn alleged that Frankel wasn’t even supposed to be on “The Real Housewives of New York” in the first place.

“Andy talks openly about having some bad decisions,” Quinn told Us Weekly ahead of the book release. “He wasn’t really interested in Bethenny. … She had been on [The Apprentice], and it was this idea about, ‘Is it going to be a shark-jump moment to have another reality star on the show?’”