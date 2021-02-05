Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Reveal More About Their Dating Lives

During a recent appearance on former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Andy Cohen gave us a rare glimpse into his dating life.

While Cohen appeared on Frankel’s podcast, Just B, Frankel asked him, “Do you honestly want a life partner?” And, in response, Cohen opened up about his feelings about dating and being in a relationship.

“I think that I do want it, but I don’t seem to be working very hard to get it,” Cohen explained to Frankel. “And it’s funny, because you know a lot of times, I waste an inordinate amount of time on Instagram looking at other people’s pages, and a lot of times you see people, and they’re great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures, and then you’re like, let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend? Mr. Speedo shot everyday?”

Later, the two also got into a conversation about how social media can affect dating, when Frankel revealed that she doesn’t want to be with a guy who is super into social media. “Paul [Bernon] has a small social following because he’s produced some movies, but he doesn’t post at all,” Frankel said, referring to her ex-boyfriend. “Like, he’ll post a picture of a sunset once every six months. I have never been in a relationship with someone who had social media, which I love, by the way. I wouldn’t be into some guy taking pictures of himself and filtering himself and showing how great his fake life was.”

The Pair Also Talked About Their Parenting Styles

During the episode, the two also spoke about their parenting styles, which turned out to be pretty similar.“I think there is something really positive about having a child later in life,” Cohen said about his two-year-old son, Ben. “I think I’m more zen about where I’m at. I’m not losing my sh-t about everything, and where is this kid going to go to school? I just think I’m more comfortable where I’m at and I’m just like, you know what? We’re going to get this kid into a good school. I’m not going to lose my mind about this. I just think that there are things to sweat and things not too sweat. I’m just trying to be laid back.”

Frankel agreed, telling Cohen about her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, “You don’t sweat everything like me. You don’t sweat all the small stuff. But when it comes to parenting, I’m the same exact way. My kid’s not going to go to their wedding in a diaper. It’s not that deep, potty training or getting into school.”

Andy Cohen Said That Dating Him ‘Comes With a Lot of Baggage’

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Cohen also revealed more about dating while having a child, and that dating him comes with “a lot of baggage.” Cohen explained, “I’m fairly set in my ways. There’s a lot of baggage that comes with me, whether you want to call it good baggage or bad baggage, it is baggage. And add a child to that? That’s like, whoa.”

However, being a Dad hasn’t stopped Cohen from dating. Cohen also often shows off his son on his Instagram page, most recently writing a sweet tribute for his second birthday.

“Ben turns 2 today!” Cohen wrote in the caption. “He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him.”

READ NEXT: Paige DeSorbo’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know