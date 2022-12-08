Andy Cohen Confronts Bethenny Frankel on WWHL

Andy Cohen is mentioning it all.

During a Dec. 7 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen confronted his friend and former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel about her new “Housewives” re-watch podcast.

“Bethenny, let’s just get it over with, you and I are in a major public feud right now,” Cohen said to Frankel during the episode. “Let’s hash it out.”

Play

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Hash Out Their Differences | WWHL Bethenny Frankel responds to Andy Cohen saying he thought it was hypocritical of her to have a podcast on The Real Housewives franchise after trashing it for the last three years. Bethenny says she’s entitled to not want to be on the show while still wanting to reflect on it. Plus, Jeff Lewis asks how… 2022-12-08T03:30:04Z

Earlier last month, in November, after Frankels’ announcement of her “ReWives” podcast, Cohen took to his radio show to share why he was surprised about her new business venture. According to Page Six, Cohen said during an episode of Radio Andy that Frankel had been “trashing” the “Real Housewives” for a few years now, which is why he was shocked by her new podcast. A few weeks later, Frankel appeared on “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” and said that there was “no conflict” between her and Cohen.

However, the episode of “Watch What Happens Live” might have proved otherwise.

“You have a ‘ReWives’ podcast, I said that I thought it was kind of hypocritical of you because you’ve been trashing the ‘Housewives’ publicly for the last three years to now go deep on the ‘Housewives,’ and your response is?” Cohen asked Frankel on WWHL.

“My response is you did not say that to me privately, you that publicly,” Frankel said.

As the segment went on, things began to get more heated.

“I actually haven’t been trashing the show,” Frankel continued, “I have said it wasn’t for me because I do think it was toxic and I’m entitled to not want to be there and still want to talk about it. How could I be on for more than a decade and not have reflections to share? and I’m not trashing people on the show.”

Jeff Lewis Had to Step in During the WWHL Episode

While Cohen and Frankel bickered on “Watch What Happens Live,” other guest and former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis had to step in.

“No one’s ever done a recap show for ‘Housewives,'” Lewis interjected. “How is yours different? Let’s promote it.”

“Well, I wasn’t let go by Bravo,” Frankel said in response to Lewis. “I actually left on my own choice, so that’s a little bit different, I’m not a disgruntled employee.”

“I got fired,” Lewis said.

“Right, and that’s why you’re so bitter,” Frankel said.

After that, Lewis tried to explain why he wasn’t bitter, to which Frankel said, “You said it, you opened the door, baby. Don’t come for this game unless you want to get shot.”

“I have no issue with you, Bethenny.” Lewis said.

Bethenny Frankel Said Her New ‘Housewives’ Podcast Won’t Be About the Show’s Drama

While speaking to People in an article published on Nov. 4, Frankel spoke more about her new “ReWives” podcast and why it’s different than the rest.

“We don’t delve into that territory,” Frankel told the outlet at the time. “I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn’t want to do something derivative. I didn’t just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought ‘How could I do this in an interesting way?’ — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it’s really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 3, and then returned for seasons 7 through 11.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Puts Bethenny Frankel on Blast