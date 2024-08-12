Andy Cohen Agrees He Went ‘Way Too Easy’ on Bethenny Frankel

Andy Cohen has been moderating “Real Housewives” reunions for over 15 years, and while the “Watch What Happens Live” host does his best to remain impartial, not everybody feels he’s done a perfect job.

In an August 11 appearance on WWHL, “Las Culturistas” podcast hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang played a game of “Truth of Kink”, where the pair could either answer tough questions or Yang would have to zap Rogers, who was wearing a pair of vibrating underwear.

When asked to “name one time you were frustrated with how Andy handled a Housewife at a reunion,” Rogers was quick to say, “I’m sorry, I was always very Team Carole in [her fallout with Bethenny Frankel on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 10], and I always thought you went way too easy on Bethenny.”

Cohen, who has since had his own issues with Frankel, nodded along with Rogers before saying, “Alright. Yeah, in retrospect.”

Bethenny Frankel Has ‘No Personal Vendetta’ Against Andy Cohen

Play

Rogers wasn’t the only one to call out Cohen during the RHONY season 10 reunion, with Radziwill speaking out in the moment. After fighting with Frankel during the reunion and arguing that Frankel “bashed” her during the run of the season, Cohen cut in, “You bashed each other on the show.”

“You’re so full of s***, Andy,” Radziwill said back. “I didn’t bash her on the show. Are you kidding me? You’re afraid of her, too?”

After Frankel left the show in 2019, she and Cohen appeared to have an amicable relationship, however things declined after Frankel started a “Housewives” rewatch podcast, “ReWives”, in 2022. Cohen shared his surprise at Frankel’s venture after claiming the show was “toxic”, with Frankel responding on her show that she was surprised that Cohen didn’t bring those feelings to her directly, but rather aired them out publicly.

Then, in July 2023, Frankel called for reality television stars to unionize, inspired by the then-ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes happening around the country for writers and performers. The “Reality Reckoning” called for better pay for reality stars, with Frankel confirming, “I have never made a single residual [from RHONY]. So either I’m missing something, or we’re getting screwed too.”

Despite this Reality Reckoning rubbing up against Cohen, as a Bravo executive, Frankel confirmed that she had “no personal vendetta” against the WWHL host.

As for Cohen? He didn’t name names on the August 11 episode of his show, however when he was asked (right after agreeing with Rogers that he might have gone easy on Frankel during RHONY season 10) to “name one Real Housewife you never want to see or hear from again,” Rogers wondered, “Did you just say it?”

“Well, maybe,” Cohen responded with a smile on his face, before letting Yang zap Rogers to avoid giving a further answer. “I think the answer’s obvious though,” Cohen added.

Luann de Lesseps Comments on Bethenny Frankel Feud

Cohen isn’t the only one feuding with Frankel, as her former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps has been known to take shots at Frankel in the years since their run on the show ended.

The pair seemed to have mended fences after Frankel shared a photo of herself and her daughter Bryn smiling with de Lesseps after running into each other in the Hamptons in July 2024. “A bougie Hamptons party by day… tonight it’s a cabaret… Hell hath frozen over and I am being cool 😎 and not uncool…” Frankel captioned the post.

Things weren’t as they seemed, however, as de Lesseps later told Us Weekly, “After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me.”

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais Says RHOBH Co-Star is ‘Activated’ in Season 14