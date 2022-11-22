Andy Cohen Gives 2023 Bravo Programming Update

In the words of former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley, Andy Cohen is making it nice for 2023.

During a recent interview with E! News published on Nov. 22, Cohen revealed more about what viewers can expect to see on Bravo in 2023, and even gave a hint about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Can you give us a sneak peak of what Bravo has in store for 2023?” the interviewer asked Cohen.

“Salt Lake City, we’re in the middle of a gangbuster season,” Cohen replied. “Beverly Hills, we’re taking a minute break, ad then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year. We’re shooting the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ and then we’ll get ‘Legacy’ going. Lots more ‘Ultimate Girls Trips’ coming up, and Potomac is in the middle of a fantastic season.”

Viewers can catch Cohen hosting “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo every Sunday through Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Andy Cohen Addressed Rumors of His Retirement During BravoCon 2022

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight during BravoCon 2022, Cohen addressed rumors going around that he would be retiring soon, only to completely debunk them. Looks like he’s not going anywhere!

“That is news to me. It’s not happening,” Cohen told the outlet about the speculation regarding his retirement. “Does everyone want me to? Is that what’s happening?”

Cohen also addressed the rumors that “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover would be replacing him as a host on his talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

“[He] is not known as one of our greatest broadcasters at this point,” Cohen said of Conover. “So now we know where that rumor came from. Craig, you’re starting rumors about yourself?”

Andy Cohen Recently Spoke About His Excitement for the New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reboot

In March 2022, Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in the future: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022, and during the event, Cohen spoke to People about how excited he was for the new version of the series.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told the outlet during BravoCon 2022.

Cohen also promised that “Real Housewives of New York” fans will be impressed by the new spinoffs.

The Bravo exec continued, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

