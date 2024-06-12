‘Housewives’ Alum Fires Off About Andy Cohen After He Calls Her Out On Air

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Carole Radziwill isn’t holding her thoughts back.

In a June 10 clip from his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen named Radziwill as the anonymous ex-Housewife of New York City who spoke about him in a June 3 New York Magazine feature on him.

“The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired,” the anonymous source said, adding about a clip of Lisa Rinna telling other Housewives stars to “Dance for Andy and his baby,” at his January 2019 baby shower, “I just thought it was such a cringe moment. Because that’s the dynamic. Everyone just dances for Andy Cohen.”

“It’s the one mean quote in there, and it’s the only anonymous quote. There are 18 reasons why it’s Carole, it’s not even a question that it’s Carole,” Cohen said on his radio show, adding that he was just confused why she gave the quote anonymously after she’s “said a lot of unkind things about me that she’s tweeted and been quoted about. Why are you going off the record here? What?”

Now, in her own June 11 tweet, Radziwill is coming clean about her quote and explaining why she chose to give it off the record.

Carole Radziwill Fires Off Tweets About Andy Cohen

“Hey Carole here 🙋🏼‍♀️ Someone can make a truthful observation &there’s always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended. At this point why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response. 🙈,” Radziwill tweeted in response to a user who shared the audio clip of Cohen naming Radziwill on his radio show.

In another post, Radziwill tagged Cohen directly, writing, “Can’t wait to catch up. @Andy So fun!!” and in a third post she confirmed, “Lolzzzz. I am not above being petty.”

Carole Radziwill Responds to Fans Defending Andy Cohen

Radziwill also sent out multiple tweets responding to fan comments on the matter. After one user replied to Radziwill, writing, “I think he’s very careful about not outright slandering housewives, so he does it in a more subtle way to get away with it,” she added, “It’s just classic bully tactic. Imagine outing a woman for whatever reason chooses to remain anonymous. He’s absurd & should apologize immediately. But I’m not holding my breathe.”

After one user defended Cohen, writing, “Well none of us would have heard of you if he hadn’t given you a platform so there’s that. 😂 It’s all part of the game. You sell your books because you’ve raised your profile by being on housewives. But you know that. 🤷‍♀️,” Radziwill responded, “My book was a NYTIMES bestseller in 2005 before Housewives existed when Andy was mid-management at Trio. So please just take a seat. 🤣 🤣.”

Radziwill’s first book, according to Deadline, spent 20 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers list, and was published seven years before she joined RHONY in 2012.

Radziwill also replied to a user who was confused why she called Cohen’s response “nasty”, writing, “Condescending was too many characters.”

