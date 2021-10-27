Andy Cohen Responds to Carole Radziwill Slamming Him on Twitter

Andy Cohen is not losing any sleep over former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill’s Twitter.

During an October 26, 2021, episode of his radio show on Sirius XM, Radio Andy, the Bravo host responded to the recent digs Radziwill took at him on Twitter following the release of the Housewives tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” Radziwill slammed Cohen on the social media platform for saying that he had “changed” her life.

“Well, I mean, she is right, in that the show and the women completely changed my life,” Cohen said during his radio show. “Without the ‘Housewives,’ I would not be where I am, as I’ve said to anyone who will listen. I’ve said it in all of my books. And, by the way, I would believe that it changed the lives of anyone who has ever been on the show. Maybe, except Carole. Carole said her life did not change as a result of it, so if she says her life has not changed at all, then her life hasn’t changed at all.”





Andy talks Carole Radziwill's recent comments about the new book ‘Not All Diamonds and Rosé’ Andy talks to co-host John Hill about the new book ‘Not All Diamonds and Rosé' including the recent comments about the book from Carole Radziwill. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday & Wednesday at 10amET/7am PT, only on Radio Andy. SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: @RadioAndySXM 2021-10-25T17:02:45Z

Cohen continued, “I think if you would talk to 99 of 100 housewives, they would probably say, the show changed my life. It certainly changed mine, and I could not be more grateful to the show, but more importantly, the women who changed my life, and not just the women on the show, but the women who produce the show.”

Cohen then went on to describe all of the women who work on the various franchises, adding, “If you say it’s built on the backs of women, it’s built by women, for women, women changing women’s lives, it’s about the women.”

Radziwill Has Publicly Blasted Bravo Before

This is not the first time that Radziwill has run into trouble with Bravo before. During an April 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Radziwill went off on Bravo’s production team, claiming that she wasn’t allowed to call it the “Bravo machine.”

“A lot of things happened the last season…I was arguing about everything,” Radziwill said about her exit from the show in 2018. “I was very upset [with] the way production was handling it. It’s a toxic environment. It was what I called the Bravo machine. They hated when I said that. I think I’m like forbidden to say those two words.”

Radziwill exited “The Real Housewives of New York” after season 10. Her exit came after her famous feud with former best friend, Bethenny Frankel.

Anther ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Isn’t Happy With the New Book

I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? #2021 PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s “rich”….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 26, 2021

Radziwill is not the only “Real Housewives” star who is unhappy with the tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” On October 25, 2021, Bethenny Frankel took to her Twitter page to express how she was feeling about it.

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women,” Frankel wrote. “Or…we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? #2021 PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s ‘rich’….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

