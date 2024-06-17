Andy Cohen Reacts to Bombshell RHONJ Rumors

Andy Cohen has spoken out about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” rumors. As the show’s executive producer, Cohen is involved in many aspects of the franchise, including casting.

In early June, Us Weekly reported that season 14 of RHONJ wouldn’t end with a reunion.

“The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women. There is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen,” a source told the outlet. The news was later confirmed by Cohen.

Following a new report that there were changes afoot for the Jersey cast, Cohen set the record straight.

“There’s lots happening in New Jersey,” Cohen told pal Anderson Cooper at the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater, according to Deadline. “We’re not doing a reunion, but you will understand when you see the finale why we’re not,” he continued. “There was a lot of casting news that was reported today — none of it is true,” he added.

Andy Cohen Reacted to Claims That Cuts Were Being Made on RHONJ

Cohen’s comments come after Radar Online put out a story that suggested that Bravo was set to cut ties with some of the women. The report indicated that Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Rachel Fuda were “safe” for another season.

Cohen isn’t in a rush to make any casting decisions.

“We haven’t discussed casting for next season. There was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is, I was talking to a cast member about this today. We are gonna cross next season as that comes,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Cohen previously said that fans won’t be left wanting more after they see the season 14 finale.

“I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale. When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, And then we talked. We all had the same thought ,which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM Radio show.

Andy Cohen Previously Hinted at Big RHONJ Changes

With Giudice feuding with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, it has made filming a bit challenging. In fact, the two women — who are both full-time “Housewives” — didn’t speak or interact at all on season 14. This dynamic, while it may have worked for a season or two, isn’t “sustainable,” admits Cohen.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” Cohen said on the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“We got through the season and it worked and it’s interesting and as I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa and I think that’s great, yet they’re both still on the show and we want to see them on the show,” he further explained.

