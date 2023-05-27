Andy Cohen Reveals His Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Casting Mistake

Believe it or not, not all of Andy Cohen’s casting decisions have been hits for Bravo.

On the May 18, 2023, episode of “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, co-hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp sat down for a chat with Cohen to talk about various topics, including his new book, “The Daddy Diaries” and “The Real Housewives” franchise.

During a portion of part one of the podcast, Judge and Mellencamp did a sort of rapid fire question session with Cohen.

“Worst casting decision on the ‘Housewives’ ever,” Judge asked Cohen.

“That’s interesting. I would preface it by saying that there are no bad ‘Housewife’ casting decisions because you learn something from each one,” Cohen began.

“And I will say that Quinn on Orange County season, maybe 2? Was that before your time? … Her casting had so much promise and it just didn’t… it was an example of someone who, on casting, seemed like it was going to be everything,” Cohen said, referring to Quinn Fry, who appeared as a full-time star on season 3.

Andy Cohen Shared How Quinn Fry’s Casting Changed How He Goes About Things When it Comes to Adding Women to the Show

Cohen told Judge and Mellencamp that after casting Fry, he changed up how casting goes about choosing a new person to join a franchise.

“The lesson was that maybe we have to figure out ways so that the casting isn’t the only way that we have to judge someone. So now, maybe we’ll get them get together with a Housewife and have them shoot what we call ‘scene work,'” Cohen explained.

He went on to say that he would schedule time for the new person to go out for lunch, for example, with an existing cast member to see the chemistry and to figure out if she would fit in.

Cohen said that the casting directors take a number of different things into account, including feedback from other “Housewives” stars when bringing in someone new.

Quinn Fry Describes Herself as a ‘Designer, Creative Soul & Hopeless Romantic’

Fry appeared on season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” but didn’t last very long. She wasn’t completely fired by Bravo, however, as she appeared in a guest role in seasons 4 and 5.

Since leaving the “Real Housewives” franchise, Fry has retired. However, she previously held a number of jobs, according to her LinkedIn account.

Prior to her stint on reality television, Fry worked as a visual merchandise manager for Nordstrom for seven years. She also served as managing editor for OCNow.com for nearly a decade. She spent many years working for Cox Communications before hanging up her hat — though she admits that she has been considering going back to work.

According to the bio on her public Instagram account, Fry is a “designer, creative soul, [and a] hopeless romantic.”

Fry isn’t the only RHOC star to only appear for one season in a full-time role. Kimberly Bryant was only on season 1 and Peggy Tanous was part of the season 6 cast, for example.

