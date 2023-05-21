Andy Cohen’s Dream Celebrity Reveals if She’d Ever Join RHOBH

Andy Cohen’s dream celebrity revealed if she would ever join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a May 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” guest Chrissy Teigen answered Andy Cohen’s question on whether she would ever consider joining the long-running Bravo reality show. The WWHL host revealed that people ask him all the time, “Who’s your dream celebrity” and he always says “Teigen, Beverly Hills.”

But the 37-year-old wife of singer John Legend won’t be holding a diamond anytime soon.

Chrissy Teigen Revealed Why She Won’t Join RHOBH

While she is a Bravo superfan, Teigen wasted no time in shutting down the idea of joining RHOBH. “I mean I love everything about it, obviously I love watching the show,” she told Cohen of RHOBH. But she added that her superfandom is actually one of the reasons why she would never join the show as a cast member.

“I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much and I think they come in and it seems like they’re too fan-girly,” the model and cookbook author explained. “Also it doesn’t seem like it, but I don’t like fighting, I really don’t. I would cry a lot!”

Cohen suggested that Teigen could come on and be the “fun girl” amid the other cast members’ drama. “You don’t have to fight, you can be the fun girl,” he said.

“But they hate the fun girl,” Teigen replied.

Cohen has long name-dropped Teigen as someone he’d like to see join the Real Housewives franchise. In 2019, he suggested Teigen as a replacement for Lisa Vanderpump, who announced her departure from the show after nine seasons. “Oh, I’d love it,” Cohen told Hollywood Life when asked about adding Teigen to the cast. “Oh, my God, I’d love it. She’s a gold mine.”

And as recently as April 2023, he told TV Deets that Teigen is at the top of his list for dream cast members. “If you asked me to suggest a new housewife entirely, and Kyle Richards said the same thing recently, I would have to say Chrissy Teigen,” Cohen said, before admitting, “I just don’t think she’s quite there yet.”

Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne Have Talked About Chrissy Teigen Joining RHOBH

In an interview with TMZ, Richards was quick to name Teigen as a replacement for Lisa Rinna, who announced she was exiting RHOBH in January 2023.“I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” Richards said. “It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.”

Like Cohen, Richards had Teigen on her mind as far back as 2019, when Vanderpump left the show. “People always ask. I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it, so I gotta think of somebody else now, because I know she’s never going to do it,” Richards told Us Weekly at the time.

And in 2023, RHOBH veteran Erika Jayne agreed that Teigen would be great on the show, but she shot the idea down for one big reason. “Chrissy doesn’t need this show!!!” Erika told TMZ.

