Candid Video of Andy Cohen Dancing Goes Viral on TikTok

Andy Cohen was caught dancing at a Dead show, and he had no clue he was being filmed.

In October 2024, the 56-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host became the unlikely star of a viral TikTok video that caught him jamming at a Dead & Company concert all by himself. As of this writing, the video has received over 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform and thousands of comments.

Cohen is best known as a Bravo host and executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise. He is a single father to two young children, Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2.

Fans Reacted to Andy Cohen’s Viral Video

In October 2024, the video of Andy Cohen dancing at a Dead & Company show was shared by TikTok user @sammiko90. Copies of the clip also turned up on Instagram and Reddit.

In the video, Cohen was wearing a tie-dye shirt and shorts as he danced alone in what appeared to be the VIP section of a concert venue. The dad of two was in his own world and he shook his body and played air guitar without a care in the world. Cohen did not appear to be sitting with anyone at the concert.

It is unclear exactly when the video was filmed, but Cohen was sporting his annual summertime facial hair growth in the video. He has since shaved his beard off.

“Andy Cohen’s got the 411 #deadandco #bravo #sphere #andycohen,” was the caption to the TikTok.

In August, Dead & Company ended a 30-night residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

Fans responded to Cohen’s jam session on social media.

In a Reddit thread, one fan wrote of Cohen, “Hilarious to think no one around him probably even knows who he is. So niche. He’s just living that life. I feel this humanizes him.”

“I have long known he’s a dead head but, I love seeing daddy Andy in the wild living his best life. AS A HIPPY! I love this for him,” another agreed.

“The way he dances…he’s not new lol. He’s feeling it deep in his soul,” a third chimed in.

“De’s a true dead head with those moves lol,” another noted.

“I really had no idea about this until this very moment. I literally did not believe that could be Andy. I’m shook,” another Redditor wrote.

Andy Cohen is a Huge Grateful Dead Fan

Dead & Company, was formed in 2015 as an offshoot of the classic rock band The Grateful Dead. Bob Weir and Mickey Hart teamed up with Jay Lane, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Cohen’s close friend John Mayer for the latest leg of performances.

Before Dead & Company formed, Cohen and Mayer traveled together to see the original band’s final five shows in California. In a blog for Entertainment Weekly, Cohen said his “unlikely” friendship with Mayer was spawned by their mutual love for the Dead.

“After an intense late-childhood Diana Ross fixation, I became a Deadhead,” Cohen shared in 2015. “As a teenager in St. Louis, I’d drive in my ’72 Buick Skylark convertible to wherever they were playing and dance like I didn’t have a care in the world.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Hopes Original ‘Real Housewives’ Star Will Never Leave the Show