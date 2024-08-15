Andy Cohen Weighs in on ‘Darkest Moment’ From RHONJ Finale

Longtime “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in on what he called the “darkest moment” from the New Jersey franchise season 14 finale.

The comment came on the August 6 episode of the “Garbage World” podcast. Cohen stated that the comment that Luis Ruelas made about Margaret Josephs son would have caused him to go “absolutely mental.”

“Let me tell you something. If someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s name … that is what it would take for me to be Danielle. Danielle Cabral’s button is: ‘Don’t talk about my husband’s pecs.’ Mine would be if you mention my children in an unfavorable way,” Cohen said on the podcast.

The exact comment came during a conversation between Ruelas and his wife, Teresa Giudice, at their home. “I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered,” Ruelas said.

Fans Went After Luis Ruelas on Social Media

Josephs and Ruelas have been at odds for a while now. Things seemed to hit a fever pitch on the season 13 reunion when Josephs accused Ruelas of calling her son. Although Josephs brought receipts by way of phone records that apparently showed Ruelas telephone number in a call log, Ruelas maintained that he never reached out to her son.

The comment that Ruelas made on the season 14 finale was alarming to many, including Cohen. In fact, after the episode aired, some fans visited the comments section of various Instagram posts on Ruelas’ feed to share their thoughts on what he said.

“How can you wish ill will on Margaret’s son? That speaks volumes about you,” one person commented on Ruelas post from August 4. The post had nothing to do with RHONJ and was a collection of pictures of Ruelas and Giudice on vacation in Greece. Nevertheless, the negative comments kept rolling in.

“‘I hope her son suffers.’ Wowwww. Your God approve of that kind of statement?” someone else added.

“I normally wouldn’t write this .. but why wish someone’s child to suffer,” a third comment read.

“Wishing a child to suffer? That is just SICK. Horrible human,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Luis Ruelas Issued a Public Apology Following His On-Air Comments

After the finale episode aired, Ruelas took to Instagram to post a public apology to Josephs and to her son.

“The finale was very tough for me to watch and I wanted to address it with you all. After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son. The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is simply not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on August 6.

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on. Still, I know better not to bring someone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong,” Ruelas continued.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Aydin Claims Something Major Was Deleted on Editing Floor