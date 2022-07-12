Andy Cohen Deletes Instagram Stories About Real Housewife

Andy Cohen appeared to make some changes to his Instagram Stories after “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pled guilty to “wire fraud” in court on July 11, 2022.

Shah was in court in Manhattan just one week before her fraud trial was set to begin. She changed her plea from not guilty to guilty, accepting a plea deal that will likely cut her prison time in half. The judge presiding over the case asked Shah what she’s guilty of, to which she replied, “Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” according to Inner City Press.

Before Shah’s surprise court appearance, Cohen had shared a gift that she sent his daughter, Lucy. However, the posts were deleted from Cohen’s Instagram Stories before the 24-hour expire mark.

Lucy Received a Karaoke Microphone From Shah

On July 10, 2022, Cohen shared some videos on his Instagram Stories in which he let fans know that Shah had sent over a gift for his newborn daughter. Lucy joined Cohen and his son Benjamin in April 2022, making them a family of three.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen captioned an Instagram post on April 29, 2022.

Since Lucy’s birth, Cohen has been sharing plenty of photos and videos of her as she continues to grow and change. He has also shared some of the gifts that people have sent over for Lucy — including the one that Shah recently sent — a pink karaoke microphone.

“This is Shahmazing. I’m blown away. This is great,” Cohen said in the videos, hours before they disappeared from his account.

Cohen Has Not Released a Statement Following Shah’s Guilty Plea

Cohen has not responded to Shah’s guilty plea and Bravo hasn’t released any kind of statement following the news, either. Heavy has reached out to his rep for comment.

Interestingly, Cohen hasn’t previously strayed away from asking Shah the tough questions. On the RHOSLC season 2 reunion, Cohen went all in on the reality star.

“You’re being charged with fraud and money laundering,” he said during one part, according to People magazine.

“And you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she responded.

He later asks, “there’s one charge that’s 30 years and one charge that’s 20 years, right?” to which Shah replied, “I don’t know.”

“You don’t know what the charge is?!” Cohen said, taken aback.

In April 2021, just after Shah’s arrest, Cohen commented on the case. He hasn’t made any sort of official statements about the case since.

“I’m waiting to see how it plays out,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show, according to TODAY. “I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true,” he added.

