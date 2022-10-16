Andy Cohen Comments on Whether Diana Jenkins Was Actually Sick During RHOBH Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins appeared virtually during the show’s season 12 reunion special. The philanthropist, who joined the show for its twelfth season, shared that she was sick with COVID-19 and was unable to be on set with her co-stars.

During an October 2022 interview on “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Bravo producer Andy Cohen spoke about Jenkins’ absence.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About Diana Jenkins’ Absence

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Cohen if he believed Jenkins was actually sick with COVID. The “Watch What Happens Live” host replied that he was informed that she had been infected with the coronavirus. Arroyave then inquired why Jenkins had her glam squad with her during the filming of the reunion if she was sick.

“That’s a really good question. And then there’s videos of her with like without — like the people without masks,” replied Cohen. “But apparently she was – everyone was saying ‘no, Andy she was legit’ – because I was like ‘oh really? She’s sick?’ They were like ‘no, no, no, she was legitimately sick.’ So she pulled it together. She looked like a million dollars.”

Arroyave also noted that she believed Jenkins was reading off of cue cards during the first part of the season 12 reunion. Cohen asserted that he did not think that was the case as he was “throwing questions with her in a random order.”

“I think she was probably rehearsed,” explained Cohen.

Erika Jayne Shared Similar Information About Diana Jenkins

In a different October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, RHOBH star Erika Jayne shared similar information about Jenkins’ absence at the reunion. The “Pretty Mess” singer confirmed that the 49-year-old did have COVID.

“She was very sick. I was on the phone with her days before. She had flown in to her home and she was not really breathing well. Like she had it badly,” stated Jayne.

She did note she was not sure how Jenkins was able to have her glam team with her.

Sutton Stracke Briefly Spoke About Diana Jenkins in an October 2022 interview

As fans are aware, Sutton Stracke had issues with Diana Jenkins throughout the show’s twelfth season. While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Stracke shared that she does not “really have an opinion” on Jenkins. The reality television personality also gave her opinion on the season 12 reunion special. She noted that her co-stars did not take a group photo together, as emotions were high.

“I think we should start doing the group photo in the beginning before – well one we’re tired and two, you don’t know what’s going to happen so I think maybe that’s how we should have approached the group photo,” quipped the Georgia native.

The fashion designer also shared she regretted she was not that vocal while filming the reunion special.

“I wish I had spoke out more, that’s my big regret from the reunion that I didn’t speak up. As I told Garcelle later actions speak louder than words because — she knows what I mean by that. It was awful,” said Stracke.

