Andy Cohen & Dolores Catania Talk ‘Upsetting’ RHONJ Season 12 Reunion

During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen and star Dolores Catania spilled some tea about the upcoming “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion.

“Dolores, that reunion was something else,” Cohen said during the April 5 talk show episode.

“I’m not right from it still,” Catania replied.

Cohen also revealed that the reunion reminded him of earlier “Real Housewives of New Jersey” seasons. “I’m not right from it, and this is what I do,” Cohen explained. “It was upsetting. It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions… it was really upsetting. It was a lot, and nobody would listen to me.”

So far, season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been full of drama. Margaret Josephs has been questioning Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her new fiancé Luis Ruelas, and Jennifer Aydin has faced a cheating scandal, which has caused an uproar in the group. Jackie Goldschneider has also shared more about her treatment for her eating disorder, and the Giudice’s and Gorga’s have had some family drama as well.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Spilled on Her Relationship With Giudice After the Reunion

Even though Josephs and Giudice have not been getting along this season, it didn’t sound like the reunion mended things between them. While speaking to E! News on April 7, Josephs admitted that the two are still not on speaking terms with each other.

“Teresa’s not very happy with me, clearly,” Josephs said about Giudice. “I always say she’s like an overgrown toddler.”

Josephs continued, telling the outlet, “We’re not getting along very well, even after the reunion. I talk to Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], I speak to everybody, truthfully. I speak to my entire cast, minus right now, I don’t speak to Teresa because we’re not talking.”

During their upcoming cast trip to Nashville, things will come to a head between Josephs and Giudice as they get into a major argument that ends in a food fight. The cast trip to Nashville will kick off on the April 12 episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Giudice Was Hospitalized Days Before the Reunion

Just a few days before the reunion, Giudice was hospitalized for an appendectomy, but she still was able to make it to the reunion filming. However, according to Page Six, while on an Instagram live, Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, explained that her mother wouldn’t be able to yell during the reunion.

“She can’t yell ’cause her stomach might hurt,” Giudice said during the live, noted by Page Six.

And, while speaking to E! News on March 28, Dolores Catania gave more details about Giudice’s recent medical emergency. “She had her appendix out,” Catania told the outlet. “Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain.”

Catania also added at the time about Giudice, “She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad. She’s in a tremendous amount of pain.”

