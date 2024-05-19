Andy Cohen Issues Strong Response to ‘Terrible’ Rumor About RHOBH Star

Andy Cohen spoke out about a rumor about an estranged “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple.

Speaking with E! News in May 2024, the Bravo host shut down rampant speculation that Dorit and PK Kemsley announced they have separated in an attempt to give Dorit a storyline for season 14.

Cohen told the outlet the rumors about the couple are “ridiculous.” “I think that’s a terrible thing to accuse someone of,” he added. “I was sad for them,” he continued of the longtime couple. “They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other.”

Dorit and PK Kemsley’s split announcement came just one day before filming for RHOBH season 14 began.

Several RHOBH Stars Reacted to the Kemsleys’ Separation News

Cohen wasn’t the only Bravo star asked about the Kemsleys’ split. During an Amazon livestream on May 14, Kyle Richards was asked to comment on the separation. “I feel bad for them,” she said. “Obviously, you know, going through that is difficult enough without everyone wanting to know all the details. So, I feel terribly for them.”

In an interview with TooFab, Sutton Stracke was asked if she’s spoken to Dorit since the separation was announced. “My heart goes out to them,” she said of the couple. “You know, they’ve got wee ones. So that’s hard.”

Stracke admitted she wasn’t entirely “shocked by the news,” but added, “I was surprised it went public. So, I just want their family to be kept private. It’s a private affair.”

Former co-star Lisa Vanderpump even weighed in. On the May 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Vanderpump first asked to “plead the fifth” when asked about the Kemsley marriage.

“I wasn’t [surprised],” she added “I do have a mutual friend and, well I have a few mutual friends actually with PK, and I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months that they’d been separated for quite a long time, on and off, backwards and forwards.”

“So no, it didn’t surprise me,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star continued. “But as always, whatever my feelings are, I think it’s sad when they’ve got children involved. And I hope they work it out, I really do.”

There Were Rumors About Dorit & PK’s Marriage For a Long Time

In May 2024, the Kemsleys issued a joint statement in which they announced plans to “take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship” while prioritizing their children, Jagger,10, and Phoenix, 8.

But fans buzzed about the couple’s nine-year union long before that. In 2022, RHOBH star Erika Jayne named the couple during a shady segment at BravoCon. After Erika was asked to name the Bravo relationship she thought was “headed to Splitsville next,” she had an interesting reply.

“On my cast?” she asked. “I don’t want to answer this question because I feel bad. I think it’s Dorit and PK.”

Erika later admitted she regretted what she said. “It bothers me very much,” the “Pretty Mess” singer said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having problems. I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer his question.’ … I knew she took it bad, and I texted her and there was no response.” struggling in their marriage.”

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion, Dorit did admit that she and her husband were having issues, but she did not say they were living apart.

