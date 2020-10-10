Andy Cohen Talks New RHONY Hire

During a recent interview, Andy Cohen weighed in on his latest Real Housewives of New York hire, Eboni K. Williams.

“She’s got a lot going on personally,” Cohen said on John Hill’s SiriusXM show, “The Feels,”, according to Page Six. “She’s incredibly smart. She seems, from what I can tell, to be absolutely no shrinking violet whatsoever, which is exactly what we would need for someone stepping into that group of very dominating women.”

Williams will be the first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, which Cohen also touched on in the interview. He said that the decision was, “obviously a very long time coming, and that’s the understatement of the decade,” according to Page Six.

Cohen also gave Williams a warm welcome on Twitter. He tweeted, “Welcome to #RHONY, @EboniKWilliams!” In response, Williams tweeted back at Cohen, “I’m SO excited!!”

Eboni K. Williams’ Casting Was Recently Announced

Williams’ casting was announced on October 8. Williams told TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams continued, telling TMZ, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams also announced that she would be on The Real Housewives of New York on her Instagram page. Williams posted an article from People announcing that she would be joining. In the caption, Williams wrote, “Y’all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an 🍎…Things just got EXTREMELY interesting.”

The Other ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Seem Excited to Have a New Cast Member

From the looks of social media, it seems as if some of the other Real Housewives of New York ladies are excited for Williams to be joining them. On October 8, star Leah McSweeney posted a photo of herself alongside Williams. McSweeney wrote in the caption, “Let the games begin.” Sonja Morgan commented on McSweeney’s post, writing, “Gorgeous.”

Bravo’s official Instagram account also posted a photo of Williams to their feed, announcing their new casting decision. The caption read, “There’s a new 🍎 of our eye! Welcome @ebonikwilliams to #RHONY!” Both McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps commented on the photo with a string of heart and heart-eye emojis. Former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit also commented, writing, “Yassssss.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member Recently Called for More Diversity on the Show

In an August interview with Page Six, Leah McSweeney called for more diversity on The Real Housewives of New York. There has been little diversity in the franchise.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney told Page Six. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

