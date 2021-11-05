Andy Cohen Claims Erika Jayne Never Sent Him a Baby Shower Gift

Apparently, some things are too “XXPEN$IVE” for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, host Andy Cohen that Girardi got him a baby shower gift, but it never quite made it into his hands. “Erika gave me a card that said she had given me I believe it was $2,000 — no, I think it was $1,000 shares of Disney stock, which is really expensive,” Cohen told the outlet. “I called her and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and she said, ‘That’s what we give to all the kids in our life.’”

However, earlier this year, when Girardi’s legal troubles were coming to light, a reporter called Cohen to ask whether or not he thought the gift would “implicate” him in her drama. But, here’s the catch–the gift never arrived.

“So, I called Erika and was like, ‘Look, I got to be straight with you,” Cohen explained. “This now is going to run in the paper and it’s going to look like I’m throwing you under the bus.”

Cohen continued, “She said, ‘Andy, I know we didn’t [send it] and this has been on my mind.’ She said, ‘I remember everything. I don’t forget anything. And I remember that we didn’t give you the gift,’ and she said, ‘Thank God we didn’t.’ And I said, ‘Thank God you didn’t! Like, I’m so glad you didn’t!’”

In February 2019, Cohen welcomed his first child, son Ben Cohen, via surrogate.

Cohen Has Admitted That His Dating Life Has Changed Since Having His Son

Since having his son, Cohen has spoken about how being a father has affected his dating life. “Now there’s an endgame,” Cohen told People in August 2021 about his search for a potential partner. “Are you going to be a good stepfather? It’s changed everything.”

Cohen continued, telling People at the time, “I like very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems. That’s very attractive to me.”

Currently, Cohen does not have a boyfriend and has not been linked to anyone.

Cohen Has Stood by Girardi During This Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cohen has stood by Girardi, even though many fans have called for her to leave the franchise due to her legal scandal. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money from his clients in a number of lawsuits.

“She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

