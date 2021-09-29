Report: Andy Cohen and Erika Jayne Fought During RHOBH Reunion

Everybody needs a little Erika Jayne in their lives… except for Andy Cohen.

According to a new report, Erika Girardi and Andy Cohen got into a “screaming match” during filming for the upcoming season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika,” a source close to production revealed to HollywoodLife on September 27, 2021. “And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about.”

However, even though the two may not have gotten along well at the reunion, the outlet’s source said that there are no hard feelings between the two. “Erika isn’t mad at all at Andy,” the source added. “And she understands he had a job to do.”

This season, Girardi has received some heat from her fellow castmates, as she is currently entangled in a legal scandal involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Currently, Girardi is being accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Cohen and Girardi Weren’t the Only Ones to Have Drama at the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

It seems like Cohen and Girardi weren’t the only ones who got into it during the reunion taping. According to a September 8, 2021, report from The Daily Mail, Girardi went into the reunion ready to confront both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

“Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop,” a source close to Girardi told the outlet.

The source continued at the time, “Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true. Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

And, another source recently told HollywoodLife that both Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais went at it with each other during the taping. “Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” the insider alleged. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

Cohen Said That Girardi Answers ‘Everything’ During the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

Even though Cohen and Girardi may have fought during the reunion, it’s sure to be a good one, as Cohen revealed during a September 13, 2021, episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, that Girardi answered “everything.”

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” Cohen said about Girardi during the radio episode. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen continued, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

