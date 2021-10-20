Andy Cohen Defends Erika Girardi After Fans Call for Her to Be Fired

She’s an enigma wrapped in a riddle and cash, and Andy Cohen has got her back.

During an October 19, 2021, interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen defended Erika Girardi amidst fans calling for the star to be fired from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch,” Cohen said about Girardi. “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”

And, when the outlet asked whether or not everyone will be back for the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cohen revealed, “You got to wait and see! But I will say that it was such a blockbuster season that it would be my hope that it would remain, somehow, some way, intact…I hope everybody’s back.”

During this season, Girardi came under fire from her fellow castmates and fans as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s, legal scandals began to unfold. Currently, Girardi’s ex is being accused in a number of lawsuits of embezzling money from his clients.

Cohen and Girardi Will Get Into It With Each Other During the Upcoming Reunion

Even though Cohen still supports Girardi’s role on the show, that doesn’t mean he didn’t ask her the hard questions during the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion specials. As viewers saw during part one, Cohen has already begun to press the star about her divorce and ongoing legal issues.

“Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika,” a source close to production revealed to HollywoodLife on September 27, 2021. “And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about.”

However, although they may have gotten into it during the reunion, they seem to be on good terms right now. “Erika isn’t mad at all at Andy,” the source added. “And she understands he had a job to do.”

Girardi Has Responded to Fans Calling for Her to Be Fired

God forbid I fight for myself. 🙄 Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. Fuck that.

Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. ❤️

I will not be stopped. 💎 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 2, 2021

As a controversial figure on the show this season, Girardi took to Twitter last month to defend herself as many fans are unhappy with her presence on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“God forbid I fight for myself,” Girardi wrote in a Tweet on September 1, 2021. “Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F*** that. Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. I will not be stopped.”

And, during part one of this season’s reunion, Girardi defended herself even further. “Why are we presuming that I’ve done something?” Girardi said. “Why aren’t we letting the legal process play out? You’ve heard one side, and a lot of bulls*** is on that side. Give me a chance to defend myself. Watch me. I’m ready for the challenge, watch me do it.”

Viewers can catch part two of the explosive “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

