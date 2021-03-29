Andy Cohen Sounds Off on Erika Jayne’s Divorce & Legal Battle

You better believe he’s gonna talk about it.

During a recent interview, Andy Cohen opened up about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi’s divorce, as well as the legal allegations against the couple. Cohen recently revealed to The Los Angeles Times, “We were already in production on ‘Beverly Hills’ not only when Erika announced she was leaving him but when all of these accusations about Tom’s business came into light. So you will very much see that reflected this season on the show.”

Cohen continued, explaining that he wasn’t surprised that Girardi wanted to keep filming amidst all the drama in her personal life. “It was already out there,” Cohen explained. “Was I surprised she kept going? No. Ultimately, no. I thought she would stay. I think people will be surprised by her because the whole story is developing in front of you as it’s happening.”

Currently, Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money after being hit with a series of lawsuits in recent months. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020.

A Source Said That Erika Girardi Is ‘Not Holding Back’ During This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though there is a lot going on in Girardi’s personal life, it seems like she will not be holding back during this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

And, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Girardi’s costar, Garcelle Beauvais, seemed to confirm that report. “You’re gonna definitely see a lot of changes this season for sure,” Beauvais said on the episode about Girardi. “This coming season. She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be.”

Some of Erika Girardi’s Costars Were Surprised by Her Divorce

When Girardi filed for divorce in November 2020, it seemed like it was a shock to some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Beauvais said that she was “blown away” when she heard about Girardi’s divorce from Tom Girardi.

“I was blown away when I found out that they were getting a divorce,” Beauvais explained. “When I sat with her at breakfast last year, she was gushing and glowing about him so I was really surprised.”

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return sometime this spring. The cast will feature Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley. There will also be two new Housewives joining the ladies this season: Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton.

