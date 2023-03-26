Andy Cohen Explains Why He Yelled at a ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Andy Cohen is sharing some “inside tea.”

Back in January 2023, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories while filming “The Real Housewives of Miami” reunion and told his followers that he yelled at Larsa Pippen. On the March 20, 2023, episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Cohen explained the reason he lost his temper.

Andy Cohen Says He Got ‘Heated’ Over Something Larsa Pippen Said to Nicole Martin

Cohen gave fans an inside look at the reunion while it was filming in January 2023.

“Still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bing card today,” he said on his Instagram Stories, according to Deadline. When Pippen, who was in the background and not being filmed by Cohen, asked if he was going to apologize, Cohen did so. “I just… I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women. Anyway, sorry,” he said.

On his radio show, he laid out the context for what made him so upset.

“Basically Larsa was kind of, it seemed to me weaponizing to Nicole [Martin] that her child was born out of wedlock. Like she was saying, I could be calling your son someone, you know, that he was, I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock,” he began.

“Now when you say, I could be using something as a weapon, you’re basically doing it. And the, it was a little bit of semantics because Nicole kept saying, ‘you called my son a bastard.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t, I just said he was born out of wedlock.’ And to me to even bring it up, I think. So then I said, ‘well, that was an a****** thing to say to her,’ and I was pretty heated about it. And it will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated,” he continued.

“I have two children. I’m a single dad of two children. So there is no other person, there is no other parent. But I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized. And that’s why I jumped in there and there you go,” he added.

Cohen is a dad to son, Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 11 months. He welcomed both children via surrogate.

Andy Cohen Has Raised His Voice During Past Reunions

Cohen has been known to lose his temper from time to time during reunions, especially when the “Housewives” argue and constantly talk over one another.

In 2022, for example, Cohen screamed while sitting with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, he stood up and yelled, “Shut up! I got a dinner reservation, honestly,” during one part of the taping. Later on, he told them to shut up again, this time more defiantly.

At the end of the reunion, he apologized to the cast. “I want to apologize to all of you for screaming at you several times. Man, sometimes when I get with the Jersey girls, I turn into a Jersey girl,” he said.

In 2016, Cohen yelled at the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during their reunion. In an interview with E! News ahead of the reunion’s airing, Tamra Judge called the reunion “epic” and said that Cohen flipped out.

“[He] just screams on the top of his lungs, like ‘Everybody, shut up!’ Multiple times,” she said. “I’ve never seen him do that,” she added.

