Andy Cohen Disses Some of the Early Real Housewives

Andy Cohen has some harsh words for the early Real Housewives and their fashion sense.

Andy is just saying what everyone was already thinking, the early years of housewives fashion were… not good.

“In the early days of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” Andy said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

Viewers might remember the first-ever Housewives reunion, back in 2006, was held in the backyard of Jeana Keough’s house.

Now, the reunions outfits are something fans wait all season to see.

“I think people have loved seeing what they wear now,” Andy said. “They were meant to be aspirational and that’s what they are.”

The Housewives Appeared as Guest Clients on ‘Project Runway’ With Andy Serving as a Guest Host

On the January 6, 2022, episode of “Project Runway” seven housewives were paired with seven designers who were tasked with designing reunion looks for the housewives from Orange County, New York City, and Potomac.

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney graced the runway in their custom-made dresses (and suits).

“A reunion-show dress at this point actually means something,” Andy told Vanity Fair about the Housewives-Project Runway crossover. “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion—this is like their prom dress. So in that same way, I think it makes for a logical challenge. I love the dynamics that play out when you have a Housewife as a client to a designer, and seeing the interaction between the Housewives and the designer who wants to win the challenge.”

Andy says working as a guest judge on the show was particularly exciting for him.

“As the guest judge, what was fun for me was that I was able to bring the conversations that I knew the viewers would want to hear about, and that maybe the judges…wouldn’t necessarily know about. Like Gizelle’s complicated past in fashion and Karen’s view on that, or Wendy’s new body, or Shannon’s love of a high ponytail—there were a lot of things I was able to discuss at the runway that I think the judges didn’t know. That made it fun for me,” he told the outlet.

‘Project Runway’ Mentor Christian Siriano Says the Housewives in the Workroom Was ‘Chaos’

One of the key elements of the episode was how the housewives and the designers would work together to create their looks.

“Having the Housewives, designers, and myself in a room was probably one of the most intense groupings of personalities ever in the show’s history,” Christian Siriano told Vanity Fair. “The fittings were chaos. Even the strongest designers backed down to the power of the Housewives. It was hilarious to watch.”

Andy says he didn’t see any of the housewives before they took their spin on the runway.

“I was so excited. I got there and I didn’t see any of them before the runway show, so the first time I saw all the Housewives was when they were coming down the runway. I’m ultimately their biggest fan and their biggest cheerleader. They all killed the runway,” he said.

Spoiler alert: The winning look can be seen here.

