Andy Cohen Reveals Housewives He Has ‘Deepest Relationships’ With

Andy Cohen is opening up about his longstanding career as a “Real Housewives” executive producer.

During a recent April 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen revealed which “Housewives” stars he’s had the “deepest relationships” with over the years, and how he’s balanced these friendships while also technically being their boss.

“It’s an unusual dynamic,” Cohen revealed to the outlet. “The ones that I’ve been with the longest are the ones that I have the deepest relationships with. Orange County started 16 years ago. It’s wild to me, the amount of time that I’ve known Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice and Kandi Burruss. Those are people that I consider colleagues. I have great respect for them — but yes, there is that odd relationship. I think it’s gotten a little easier, though. I used to quite literally be in charge of programming at Bravo.”

Cohen has been working at Bravo since 2004, where he started as the Vice President of Original Programming, according to Bravo TV. The first “Real Housewives” franchise, “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” premiered in 2006.

Cohen Previously Said That He’s the ‘Number One Fan’ of the ‘Real Housewives’ Franchises

Even though he considers a lot of the “Real Housewives” stars to be his close friends, Cohen explained during a February 2022 interview with Variety that he is still the “number one fan” of the reality franchise.

“‘The Housewives,’ which will be the thing that I wouldn’t be here without and I wouldn’t be getting this star without, it really is a bull’s eye of everything I love: it’s soap operas, it’s dramatic women and it’s reality,” Cohen said at the time. “You just can’t write it. You can never write it, and that’s why I’m still the No. 1 fan, and I’m still totally engaged. I want to see what happens next and it’s why everyone else does. And it’s all in the casting and it’s all in the women. It’s great storytelling, it’s great editing, but overall these women are the stars and we are just all on the ride with them.”

Some Big Changes Are Coming to One ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

In March 2022, Cohen announced to Variety that a big change was coming to one “Real Housewives” franchise, “The Real Housewives of New York.” During the interview, Cohen revealed that for the upcoming season, the franchise would be split into two shows: one featuring the original cast members like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and one featuring an entirely new crew of ladies.

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” Cohen told the outlet. “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City!’ And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

Cohen also added during the interview, “Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account, and this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.

