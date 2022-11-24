Andy Cohen Has a ‘Feeling’ About ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Future

Andy Cohen is weighing in on Jen Shah’s future on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The reality star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July 2022, just days before her fraud trial was set to begin. Her sentencing — which could see her behind bars for up to 30 years — trial has been pushed back a number of times, but has finally been set for December 15, 2022, according to E! News.

Although it’s unknown exactly what Shah’s punishment will be — or if she will be going to prison — Cohen is weighing in on what he thinks will happen in the coming weeks.

Cohen Doesn’t Think Shah Will Be on RHOSLC Season 4

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen explained that he doesn’t think that Shah will be moving on with the show.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” he told the outlet. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show,” he added.

Cohen went on to say that the potential 30-year sentence that Shah is facing is “a long time.” And for those who have been saying they want to see Shah continue on season 4, he admits it’s not up to him. “Talk to the judge,” Cohen said.

This isn’t the first time that Cohen has talked about Shah’s RHOSLC future, either. At BravoCon 2022, Cohen seemed to make it clear that Shah was done with Bravo because of what had transpired in her legal case.

“Once we wrapped [and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he said during the “Ask Andy” panel that took place on Sunday, October 16, 2022. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her,” he added.

Shah May Not Think She’s Going to Prison

Interestingly, something else happened at BravoCon 2022 that led some fans to believe that Shah may not actually be going to prison. Shah showed up at the convention — uninvited — and actually chatted with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Judge said that Shah showed up at her hotel room with some news.

“It was a bit crazy. Said she’s not going to jail and it’s all good,” Judge shared. Judge went on to say that she believes that Shah was trying to “crash” the taping of “Watch What Happens Live” because she wanted to share that she “ain’t going no where.”

Meanwhile, Shah had a different take on what happened, tweeting that she was “getting paid for Bravocon.” Shah did not say anything publicly about the case or her upcoming sentencing.

Shah has been on the RHOSLC since the first season.

