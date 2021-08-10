Andy Cohen Talks Heather Dubrow’s Return to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Grab the champs, because Heather Dubrow is back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen opened up about Dubrow’s return to the show, explaining that it’s always “fun” to bring back an old cast member to the franchise.

“I think it was the right time, not only because I think the fans were asking for it, but it’s always fun to bring back an old friend and see an old friend, but also I think it was a great time to get back to some of the aspirational luxury that the Orange County franchise launched with, and that Heather certainly represents,” Cohen explained to the outlet on August 9, 2021.

Cohen also added that he thinks viewers will “be pleasantly surprised,” when they see Dubrow alongside the current cast.

Dubrow initially announced her return to the franchise during a June 2021 episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. “Timing is a big deal,” Dubrow explained at the time. “Now things are a little bit different. My family’s in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. And then I started thinking about, ‘How many times do you get to go back and try something again?'”

Cohen Also Hinted at Bringing Back Another Old Cast Member

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen also hinted at bringing back another old cast member to “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Tamra Judge. Judge was let go after season 14, but since her exit, many fans have been begging for her return.

“I think Tamra — as I’ve said many times — was one of the greats and I hope at some point, either now or in the future, we’ll do more with her,” Cohen admitted to the outlet. “I don’t know when, but I think that would be great.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

There Is Already Drama Rumored to Be Going Down on This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

So far, it seems like there’s already some drama happening on this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” During a July 2021 appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop,” Dubrow hinted at an action-packed season.

“I think every comment that I’ve read on social media since it’s been announced that I’m back and what people were hoping for with this series, is coming in spades and I really think everyone’s going to be very, very happy with this season,” Dubrow admitted during her appearance. And, not to mention, there are a few scandals happening behind the scenes as well. According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, star Shannon Beador’s role is in jeopardy as her ex-husband, David Bedor, does not want their daughters appearing on the show this year. “The filming of the Show is my primary career and is part of and supportive of my primary income source, for which I use said income to care for my children,” Beador said in court docuemnts, according to The Blast. “If my children do not film on the show, I will be in violation of my contract and will lose my job, and thus my ability to earn income.”

Additionally, newcomer Noella Bergener recently filed for legal separation from her husband, according to Us Weekly

