Andy Cohen Hints At Big Changes For ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Andy Cohen spoke out about rumors about the status of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On June 1, 2024, an insider told People magazine that there will not be a traditional reunion at the end of the 14th season of RHONJ. Cohen set the record straight on why Bravo decided to put the brakes on an update show.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique, Cohen said he wanted to “give some context” to the rumors about the cancelation of the RHONJ reunion.

“I feel like there are a lot of theories about what this could mean,” Cohen said. “I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale. When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, And then we talked. We all had the same thought ,which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

“It’s in the great tradition of absolute shocking dramatic Jersey finales, And they have this final epic group encounter which is like it feels like the Last Supper,” the Bravo host and producer added. “It is just so Jersey and it’s shocking and it’s dramatic and it’s amazing TV. I’m telling you, when you see it I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do.”

Cohen added, “There will be something that Bravo is cooking up in place of a reunion. And so that is to be announced this season.”

In a typical season, the RHONJ reunion would have taped in the next few weeks, Cohen shared.

Andy Cohen Admitted RHONJ Is Not ‘Sustainable’ As Is

The 14th season of RHONJ was dominated by an ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa. The toxic filming environment was exacerbated by Margaret Josephs’s beef with Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas. And newcomer Rachel Fuda screamed at Giudice during a cast brunch, calling her “old and stupid,” and a “has-been.”

Given the deep cast divide this season, Andy Cohen told reporter Brice Sander that the show would no longer be “sustainable” as is. Sander made the claim in April on the “Gabbing With Gib” podcast.

On April 11, Cohen clarified Sander’s comments on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” “I maintain that statement,” he said. “It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it.”

Cohen did note that the dynamic “worked this season.”

“We got through the season, and it worked and it’s interesting. …The season is not about Melissa versus Teresa. They’re both stars and they’ve been on the show forever, so it worked this season. But I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable,” Cohen added.

The Entire RHONJ Cast Could Be In Jeopardy

In addition to Giudice, Gorga, Josephs, and Fuda, the cast for RHONJ includes Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.

The cast divide way beyond the Giudice-Gorga feud. According to Us Weekly, Cabral and Aydin got into a physical altercation during filming, causing production to shut down. Both women were temporarily suspended from filming as Bravo launched an investigation.

With so many feuds going on, it’s hard to predict what Bravo will do for season 15. But when “The Real Housewives of New York City” faced a similar cast divide and canceled reunion in 2021, the series was completely rebooted with an all-new cast.

In March 2022, Andy Cohen told Variety that a RHONY reboot was being “developed and produced for Bravo.” A second “legacy” series featuring veteran cast members was also announced, but it never panned out.

